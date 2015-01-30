Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/05.85 03.50/04.25 01.10/01.60 06.79% 06.89% 06.50% (Jan 29) 1000 04.50/06.10 01.00/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.68% 05.93% 06.92% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.50/32.50 70.50/72.50 113.75/115.75 148.75/150.75 1100 30.50/31.50 70.50/72.00 113.50/115.50 148.25/150.25 1200 30.00/32.00 70.00/72.00 113.00/115.00 148.00/150.00 1300 30.25/31.25 70.00/71.50 113.00/114.50 148.00/150.00 1400 30.50/32.50 70.50/72.50 113.50/115.50 148.50/150.50 1500 30.00/32.00 70.00/72.00 113.00/115.00 147.75/149.75 1600 30.75/31.75 71.00/72.50 114.00/116.00 148.50/150.50 1715 30.50/32.00 70.50/72.50 113.50/115.50 148.50/150.50 (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 31.75/32.75 71.25/72.75 114.50/116.50 149.50/151.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 187.00/189.00 223.50/225.50 260.00/262.00 295.50/297.50 1100 186.00/188.00 222.25/224.25 258.00/260.00 293.00/295.00 1200 185.50/187.50 221.50/223.50 257.00/259.00 292.00/294.00 1300 185.50/187.50 222.00/224.00 257.50/259.50 292.50/294.50 1400 186.50/188.50 222.75/224.75 258.50/260.50 293.50/295.50 1500 185.50/187.50 221.50/223.50 257.00/259.00 292.00/294.00 1600 186.00/188.00 222.00/224.00 257.50/259.50 292.50/294.50 1715 186.00/188.00 222.00/224.00 257.50/259.50 292.50/294.50 (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 187.50/189.50 224.00/226.00 260.50/262.50 296.00/298.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 330.00/332.00 363.25/365.25 395.75/397.75 425.50/427.50 1100 327.50/329.50 360.50/362.50 393.00/395.00 422.50/424.50 1200 326.50/328.50 360.00/362.00 392.50/394.50 422.00/424.00 1300 327.00/329.00 360.00/362.00 392.50/394.50 422.00/424.00 1400 327.50/329.50 360.50/362.50 393.00/395.00 422.50/424.50 1500 326.00/328.00 359.00/361.00 391.50/393.50 421.00/423.00 1600 326.50/328.50 359.50/361.50 392.00/394.00 421.50/423.50 1715 326.50/328.50 360.00/362.00 392.00/394.00 421.50/423.50 (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 331.00/333.00 364.50/366.50 397.00/399.00 427.00/429.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.70% 7.64% 7.84% 7.67% 7.53% 7.44% 1100 7.61% 7.62% 7.83% 7.65% 7.50% 7.41% 1200 7.60% 7.59% 7.80% 7.63% 7.48% 7.38% 1300 7.54% 7.56% 7.78% 7.62% 7.48% 7.39% 1400 7.68% 7.61% 7.81% 7.63% 7.49% 7.40% 1500 7.58% 7.57% 7.77% 7.59% 7.45% 7.36% 1600 7.64% 7.64% 7.83% 7.62% 7.47% 7.37% 1715 7.64% 7.62% 7.81% 7.64% 7.48% 7.38% (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 7.58% 7.56% 7.79% 7.63% 7.51% 7.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.37% 7.32% 7.26% 7.16% 7.07% 6.98% 1100 7.32% 7.27% 7.21% 7.12% 7.03% 6.94% 1200 7.29% 7.24% 7.19% 7.11% 7.02% 6.93% 1300 7.30% 7.25% 7.19% 7.10% 7.01% 6.92% 1400 7.31% 7.25% 7.18% 7.09% 7.00% 6.92% 1500 7.27% 7.21% 7.15% 7.06% 6.98% 6.89% 1600 7.28% 7.22% 7.16% 7.07% 6.98% 6.89% 1715 7.29% 7.23% 7.17% 7.09% 6.99% 6.91% (C1osing Jan 29) 1715 7.34% 7.29% 7.25% 7.16% 7.06% 6.98% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8600/61.8700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com