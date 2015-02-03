Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.92% 05.92% 05.92% (Feb 2) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.90% 05.90% 05.90% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.75/28.75 67.50/69.00 110.00/111.50 144.50/146.50 1100 27.50/29.00 67.00/69.00 109.25/111.25 144.00/146.00 1200 28.00/30.00 68.00/69.00 110.50/112.00 145.50/147.00 1300 27.75/29.75 67.50/69.50 110.50/112.50 145.50/147.50 1400 28.00/29.50 68.00/70.00 111.00/113.00 146.00/148.00 1500 28.00/29.50 68.00/70.00 111.25/113.25 146.50/148.50 1600 28.50/30.50 69.00/71.00 112.00/114.00 147.00/149.00 1715 28.00/29.50 68.25/70.25 111.50/113.50 147.00/149.00 (C1osing Feb 2) 1715 29.00/30.50 68.75/70.75 111.00/113.00 145.50/147.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 182.00/183.50 217.50/219.50 252.50/254.50 287.00/289.00 1100 181.50/183.50 217.50/219.50 253.00/255.00 287.50/289.50 1200 183.50/185.00 220.50/222.00 256.50/258.50 291.50/293.50 1300 183.50/185.50 220.00/222.00 256.00/258.00 291.50/293.50 1400 184.00/186.00 220.50/222.50 256.50/258.50 291.50/293.50 1500 184.50/186.50 221.00/223.00 257.50/259.50 293.00/295.00 1600 185.50/187.50 222.50/224.50 259.00/261.00 294.50/296.50 1715 185.50/187.50 222.50/224.50 259.00/261.00 295.00/297.00 (C1osing Feb 2) 1715 183.00/185.00 218.50/220.50 254.00/256.00 288.50/290.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 321.00/323.00 353.75/355.75 385.50/387.50 415.00/417.00 1100 321.00/323.00 354.00/356.00 386.00/388.00 415.50/417.50 1200 326.00/328.00 359.50/361.50 392.00/394.00 422.00/424.00 1300 326.00/328.00 359.50/361.50 392.00/394.00 422.00/424.00 1400 326.00/328.00 360.00/362.00 392.00/394.00 422.00/424.00 1500 328.00/330.00 362.00/364.00 394.50/396.50 424.50/426.50 1600 329.50/331.50 363.50/365.50 396.25/398.25 426.50/428.50 1715 330.00/332.00 364.50/366.50 397.50/399.50 428.00/430.00 (C1osing Feb 2) 1715 322.00/324.00 355.00/357.00 387.00/389.00 416.50/418.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.56% 7.57% 7.76% 7.57% 7.43% 7.33% 1100 7.54% 7.54% 7.73% 7.55% 7.42% 7.33% 1200 7.69% 7.59% 7.79% 7.62% 7.49% 7.42% 1300 7.64% 7.59% 7.80% 7.62% 7.50% 7.41% 1400 7.67% 7.65% 7.84% 7.65% 7.52% 7.43% 1500 7.66% 7.65% 7.86% 7.68% 7.54% 7.44% 1600 7.84% 7.75% 7.91% 7.71% 7.59% 7.50% 1715 7.68% 7.68% 7.89% 7.71% 7.59% 7.50% (C1osing Feb 2) 1715 7.59% 7.57% 7.74% 7.56% 7.42% 7.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.23% 7.18% 7.12% 7.02% 6.94% 6.85% 1100 7.24% 7.19% 7.12% 7.03% 6.95% 6.86% 1200 7.34% 7.29% 7.22% 7.13% 7.05% 6.96% 1300 7.32% 7.28% 7.22% 7.13% 7.05% 6.96% 1400 7.34% 7.29% 7.23% 7.14% 7.05% 6.96% 1500 7.37% 7.33% 7.27% 7.18% 7.09% 7.00% 1600 7.42% 7.37% 7.31% 7.21% 7.13% 7.04% 1715 7.42% 7.38% 7.32% 7.24% 7.15% 7.06% (C1osing Feb 2) 1715 7.23% 7.17% 7.10% 7.02% 6.93% 6.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.6650/61.6750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com