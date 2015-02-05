Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.92% 05.92% 05.92% (Feb 3) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.92% 05.92% 05.92% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.25/28.75 68.00/70.00 111.50/113.50 147.50/149.50 1100 27.00/28.50 67.25/69.25 110.50/112.50 146.50/148.50 1200 27.00/28.50 67.25/69.25 110.50/112.50 146.50/148.50 1300 26.75/28.25 67.25/69.25 110.50/112.50 146.50/148.50 1400 26.75/28.25 67.25/69.25 110.50/112.50 146.50/148.50 1500 27.00/28.50 67.50/69.50 110.75/112.75 146.75/148.75 1600 27.00/28.50 67.50/69.50 111.00/113.00 147.00/149.00 1715 27.00/28.50 67.50/69.50 111.00/113.00 147.00/149.00 (C1osing Feb 3) 1715 28.00/29.50 68.25/70.25 111.50/113.50 147.00/149.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 186.50/188.50 224.00/226.00 261.00/263.00 297.00/299.00 1100 185.50/187.50 223.00/225.00 260.00/262.00 296.50/298.50 1200 185.00/187.00 222.50/224.50 259.50/261.50 296.00/298.00 1300 185.50/187.50 223.00/225.00 260.50/262.50 296.50/298.50 1400 185.50/187.50 223.00/225.00 260.00/262.00 296.00/298.00 1500 185.75/187.75 223.25/225.25 260.50/262.50 296.50/298.50 1600 186.00/188.00 223.50/225.50 260.50/262.50 296.50/298.50 1715 186.50/188.50 224.50/226.50 261.50/263.50 297.00/299.00 (C1osing Feb 3) 1715 185.50/187.50 222.50/224.50 259.00/261.00 295.00/297.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 332.50/334.50 367.50/369.50 401.00/403.00 432.00/434.00 1100 331.50/333.50 366.50/368.50 400.00/402.00 430.50/432.50 1200 331.00/333.00 366.00/368.00 399.25/401.25 429.50/431.50 1300 331.50/333.50 366.50/368.50 400.00/402.00 430.50/432.50 1400 331.50/333.50 366.50/368.50 400.00/402.00 430.50/432.50 1500 332.00/334.00 367.00/369.00 400.25/402.25 430.50/432.50 1600 332.00/334.00 367.00/369.00 400.50/402.50 431.00/433.00 1715 332.50/334.50 367.50/369.50 401.00/403.00 431.50/433.50 (C1osing Feb 3) 1715 330.00/332.00 364.50/366.50 397.50/399.50 428.00/430.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.80% 7.80% 7.98% 7.80% 7.69% 7.60% 1100 7.72% 7.71% 7.91% 7.75% 7.65% 7.56% 1200 7.71% 7.71% 7.91% 7.74% 7.62% 7.54% 1300 7.68% 7.71% 7.91% 7.74% 7.64% 7.56% 1400 7.67% 7.71% 7.90% 7.74% 7.64% 7.55% 1500 7.71% 7.72% 7.91% 7.74% 7.64% 7.55% 1600 7.72% 7.73% 7.93% 7.76% 7.65% 7.56% 1715 7.72% 7.73% 7.93% 7.77% 7.68% 7.60% (C1osing Feb 3) 1715 7.68% 7.68% 7.89% 7.71% 7.59% 7.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.52% 7.47% 7.41% 7.33% 7.24% 7.15% 1100 7.49% 7.45% 7.38% 7.30% 7.22% 7.12% 1200 7.47% 7.43% 7.37% 7.29% 7.20% 7.10% 1300 7.50% 7.44% 7.38% 7.30% 7.22% 7.11% 1400 7.48% 7.43% 7.37% 7.29% 7.21% 7.11% 1500 7.48% 7.43% 7.38% 7.30% 7.21% 7.10% 1600 7.49% 7.44% 7.38% 7.30% 7.21% 7.11% 1715 7.51% 7.45% 7.39% 7.31% 7.23% 7.12% (C1osing Feb 3) 1715 7.42% 7.38% 7.32% 7.24% 7.15% 7.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7500/61.7600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com