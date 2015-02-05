Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/05.85 01.00/01.60 03.25/04.25 06.27% 05.90% 06.40% (Feb 4) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.92% 05.92% 05.92% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.75/24.25 63.50/65.50 107.00/109.00 143.00/145.00 1100 22.75/24.25 63.25/65.25 106.50/108.50 142.50/144.50 1200 23.25/23.75 63.75/64.75 107.00/108.00 142.50/144.00 1300 22.75/24.25 63.50/65.50 106.75/108.75 142.50/144.50 1400 22.50/24.50 63.50/65.50 106.75/108.75 142.50/144.50 1500 22.75/24.25 63.50/65.50 106.75/108.70 142.50/144.50 1600 22.75/24.25 63.50/65.50 106.50/108.50 142.50/144.50 1715 22.75/24.25 63.50/65.50 106.50/108.50 142.50/144.50 (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 27.00/28.50 67.50/69.50 111.00/113.00 147.00/149.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 182.00/184.00 220.00/222.00 257.00/259.00 293.00/295.00 1100 181.00/183.00 218.50/220.50 255.00/257.00 290.50/292.50 1200 181.50/183.00 218.50/220.00 255.00/257.00 290.50/292.50 1300 181.50/183.50 218.75/220.75 255.50/257.50 291.00/293.00 1400 181.50/183.50 218.50/220.50 255.50/257.50 291.00/293.00 1500 181.00/183.00 218.50/220.50 255.50/257.50 291.00/293.00 1600 181.00/183.00 218.00/220.00 255.00/257.00 290.50/292.50 1715 181.50/183.50 219.00/221.00 256.00/258.00 291.50/293.50 (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 186.50/188.50 224.50/226.50 261.50/263.50 297.00/299.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 328.00/330.00 362.50/364.50 395.75/397.75 426.00/428.00 1100 325.50/327.50 360.00/362.00 393.00/395.00 423.00/425.00 1200 325.50/327.50 360.50/362.50 393.50/395.50 423.50/425.50 1300 326.00/328.00 361.00/363.00 394.00/396.00 424.00/426.00 1400 326.50/328.50 361.00/363.00 394.00/396.00 424.50/426.50 1500 326.00/328.00 360.50/362.50 393.50/395.50 423.50/425.50 1600 325.50/327.50 360.00/362.00 393.00/395.00 423.00/425.00 1715 326.50/328.50 361.00/363.00 394.00/396.00 424.00/426.00 (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 332.50/334.50 367.50/369.50 401.00/403.00 431.50/433.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.66% 7.76% 7.89% 7.74% 7.64% 7.56% 1100 7.63% 7.72% 7.85% 7.70% 7.58% 7.49% 1200 7.63% 7.72% 7.85% 7.70% 7.59% 7.49% 1300 7.66% 7.76% 7.87% 7.72% 7.61% 7.52% 1400 7.66% 7.76% 7.88% 7.72% 7.61% 7.51% 1500 7.66% 7.76% 7.87% 7.72% 7.60% 7.51% 1600 7.67% 7.75% 7.87% 7.72% 7.59% 7.50% 1715 7.67% 7.76% 7.87% 7.73% 7.62% 7.53% (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 7.72% 7.73% 7.93% 7.77% 7.68% 7.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.49% 7.43% 7.36% 7.27% 7.17% 7.08% 1100 7.42% 7.36% 7.29% 7.21% 7.11% 7.02% 1200 7.42% 7.36% 7.30% 7.22% 7.13% 7.03% 1300 7.44% 7.38% 7.32% 7.24% 7.14% 7.05% 1400 7.44% 7.39% 7.33% 7.24% 7.15% 7.06% 1500 7.44% 7.38% 7.32% 7.23% 7.14% 7.04% 1600 7.43% 7.38% 7.31% 7.23% 7.13% 7.04% 1715 7.46% 7.40% 7.33% 7.25% 7.15% 7.06% (C1osing Feb 4) 1715 7.51% 7.45% 7.39% 7.31% 7.23% 7.12% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.7300/61.7400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com