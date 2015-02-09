Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/05.85 03.25/04.25 01.00/01.60 06.28% 06.41% 05.91% (Feb 5) 1000 04.25/05.85 01.00/01.60 03.25/04.25 06.27% 05.90% 06.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.75/23.25 62.50/64.50 106.00/108.00 142.00/144.00 1100 21.50/23.00 62.25/64.25 105.75/107.75 142.00/144.00 1200 21.50/23.50 62.50/64.50 105.75/107.25 142.00/144.00 1300 21.50/23.00 62.25/64.25 105.75/107.75 142.00/144.00 1400 21.75/23.75 62.50/64.50 105.75/107.25 142.00/144.00 1500 21.50/23.00 62.25/64.25 105.50/107.50 141.50/143.50 1600 21.50/23.00 62.25/64.25 105.75/107.75 142.00/144.00 1715 21.50/23.00 62.25/64.25 105.75/107.75 142.00/144.00 (C1osing Feb 5) 1715 22.75/24.25 63.50/65.50 106.50/108.50 142.50/144.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 181.50/183.50 219.00/221.00 256.00/258.00 292.00/294.00 1100 181.50/183.50 219.00/221.00 256.00/258.00 292.00/294.00 1200 181.50/183.50 219.50/221.50 256.50/258.50 292.75/294.75 1300 181.00/183.00 218.50/220.50 255.50/257.50 291.00/293.00 1400 181.00/183.00 218.75/220.75 255.50/257.50 291.00/293.00 1500 180.50/182.50 218.50/220.50 255.50/257.50 291.00/293.00 1600 181.00/183.00 218.50/220.50 255.50/257.50 291.00/293.00 1715 181.00/183.00 219.00/221.00 256.00/258.00 291.50/293.50 (C1osing Feb 5) 1715 181.50/183.50 219.00/221.00 256.00/258.00 291.50/293.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 327.50/329.50 362.50/364.50 396.00/398.00 426.50/428.50 1100 327.50/329.50 362.50/364.50 396.00/398.00 426.50/428.50 1200 328.00/330.00 362.75/364.75 396.25/398.25 426.50/428.50 1300 326.00/328.00 360.50/362.50 394.00/396.00 424.00/426.00 1400 326.00/328.00 360.75/362.75 394.00/396.00 424.00/426.00 1500 326.00/328.00 361.00/363.00 394.00/396.00 424.00/426.00 1600 326.00/328.00 360.50/362.50 394.00/396.00 424.00/426.00 1715 326.50/328.50 361.00/363.00 394.50/396.50 424.50/426.50 (C1osing Feb 5) 1715 326.50/328.50 361.00/363.00 394.00/396.00 424.00/426.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.73% 7.82% 7.93% 7.78% 7.67% 7.58% 1100 7.67% 7.79% 7.91% 7.77% 7.67% 7.57% 1200 7.73% 7.80% 7.91% 7.78% 7.68% 7.59% 1300 7.67% 7.79% 7.91% 7.76% 7.65% 7.56% 1400 7.76% 7.79% 7.90% 7.76% 7.65% 7.56% 1500 7.67% 7.78% 7.89% 7.73% 7.63% 7.55% 1600 7.67% 7.79% 7.91% 7.76% 7.65% 7.56% 1715 7.68% 7.80% 7.92% 7.77% 7.66% 7.58% (C1osing Feb 5) 1715 7.67% 7.76% 7.87% 7.73% 7.62% 7.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.50% 7.44% 7.39% 7.31% 7.21% 7.11% 1100 7.50% 7.44% 7.38% 7.30% 7.21% 7.11% 1200 7.52% 7.46% 7.39% 7.31% 7.21% 7.11% 1300 7.48% 7.41% 7.34% 7.26% 7.17% 7.07% 1400 7.48% 7.41% 7.34% 7.26% 7.17% 7.07% 1500 7.48% 7.41% 7.34% 7.26% 7.17% 7.07% 1600 7.48% 7.41% 7.35% 7.26% 7.17% 7.07% 1715 7.50% 7.43% 7.36% 7.28% 7.19% 7.08% (C1osing Feb 5) 1715 7.46% 7.40% 7.33% 7.25% 7.15% 7.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.6950/61.7050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com