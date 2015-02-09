Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.88% 05.88% 05.88% (Feb 6) 1000 04.25/05.85 03.25/04.25 01.00/01.60 06.28% 06.41% 05.91% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.75/22.25 61.50/63.50 104.50/106.50 140.50/142.50 1100 20.75/22.25 61.50/63.50 104.50/106.50 140.50/142.50 1200 20.75/22.75 61.75/63.75 105.00/107.00 141.00/143.00 1300 20.50/22.00 61.50/63.50 104.50/106.50 140.50/142.50 1400 20.50/21.50 61.50/63.00 104.75/106.25 140.75/142.75 1500 20.50/22.00 61.50/63.50 104.50/106.50 140.50/142.50 1600 20.50/22.50 61.25/63.25 105.00/107.00 141.00/143.00 1715 20.50/22.00 61.50/63.50 104.50/106.50 140.50/142.50 (C1osing Feb 6) 1715 21.50/23.00 62.25/64.25 105.75/107.75 142.00/144.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 179.50/181.50 217.50/219.50 254.50/256.50 290.00/292.00 1100 179.50/181.50 217.50/219.50 254.50/256.50 290.00/292.00 1200 179.75/181.75 217.25/219.25 254.00/256.00 289.50/291.50 1300 179.50/181.50 217.00/219.00 254.00/256.00 289.50/291.50 1400 179.75/181.75 217.50/219.50 254.25/256.25 289.25/291.25 1500 179.50/181.50 217.00/219.00 254.00/256.00 289.00/291.00 1600 179.50/181.50 217.00/219.00 254.00/256.00 289.00/291.00 1715 179.50/181.50 217.00/219.00 254.00/256.00 289.00/291.00 (C1osing Feb 6) 1715 181.00/183.00 219.00/221.00 256.00/258.00 291.50/293.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 325.00/327.00 360.00/362.00 393.50/395.50 423.50/425.50 1100 325.00/327.00 359.50/361.50 392.50/394.50 422.50/423.50 1200 324.50/326.50 359.00/361.00 392.00/394.00 422.00/424.00 1300 324.50/326.50 358.50/360.50 391.50/393.50 421.50/423.50 1400 323.75/325.75 357.75/359.75 390.75/392.75 420.75/422.75 1500 323.50/325.50 357.50/359.50 390.50/392.50 420.50/422.50 1600 323.50/325.50 357.50/359.50 390.50/392.50 420.50/422.50 1715 324.00/326.00 358.00/360.00 391.00/393.00 421.00/423.00 (C1osing Feb 6) 1715 326.50/328.50 361.00/363.00 394.50/396.50 424.50/426.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.74% 7.82% 7.87% 7.71% 7.60% 7.52% 1100 7.75% 7.82% 7.87% 7.71% 7.60% 7.53% 1200 7.79% 7.85% 7.90% 7.72% 7.60% 7.51% 1300 7.70% 7.81% 7.87% 7.70% 7.58% 7.50% 1400 7.64% 7.79% 7.86% 7.71% 7.59% 7.51% 1500 7.70% 7.81% 7.86% 7.70% 7.58% 7.50% 1600 7.72% 7.82% 7.90% 7.72% 7.59% 7.50% 1715 7.70% 7.81% 7.86% 7.70% 7.58% 7.50% (C1osing Feb 6) 1715 7.68% 7.80% 7.92% 7.77% 7.66% 7.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- TI2E 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.45% 7.38% 7.31% 7.23% 7.14% 7.04% 1100 7.45% 7.38% 7.31% 7.23% 7.13% 7.03% 1200 7.43% 7.36% 7.29% 7.21% 7.11% 7.01% 1300 7.43% 7.36% 7.28% 7.20% 7.10% 7.00% 1400 7.42% 7.34% 7.26% 7.17% 7.08% 6.98% 1500 7.42% 7.34% 7.26% 7.18% 7.08% 6.98% 1600 7.42% 7.34% 7.26% 7.18% 7.09% 6.99% 1715 7.42% 7.34% 7.27% 7.18% 7.09% 6.99% (C1osing Feb 6) 1715 7.50% 7.43% 7.36% 7.28% 7.19% 7.08% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.1650/62.1750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com