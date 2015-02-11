Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/03.10 01.05/01.55 01.05/01.55 06.18% 06.18% 06.18% (Feb 9) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.88% 05.88% 05.88% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.50/21.00 60.50/62.50 103.75/105.75 139.75/141.75 1100 19.50/21.00 60.50/62.50 103.50/105.50 139.50/141.50 1200 19.50/21.00 60.50/62.50 103.75/105.75 140.00/142.00 1300 19.50/21.00 60.50/62.50 103.75/105.75 140.00/142.00 1400 19.50/21.00 60.50/62.50 103.50/105.50 139.75/141.75 1500 19.50/21.00 60.50/62.50 103.75/105.75 140.00/142.00 1600 19.50/21.00 60.50/62.50 103.75/105.75 140.00/142.00 1715 19.50/21.00 60.50/62.50 103.75/105.75 140.00/142.00 (C1osing Feb 9) 1715 20.50/22.00 61.50/63.50 104.50/106.50 140.50/142.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 178.75/180.75 216.25/218.25 253.25/255.25 288.25/290.25 1100 178.50/180.50 216.50/218.50 254.00/256.00 290.00/292.00 1200 179.50/181.50 217.50/219.50 255.50/257.50 291.50/293.50 1300 179.50/181.50 217.50/219.50 255.00/257.00 291.00/293.00 1400 179.25/181.25 217.25/219.25 254.75/256.75 290.50/292.50 1500 179.50/181.50 217.50/219.50 255.50/257.50 291.00/293.00 1600 179.50/181.50 217.50/219.50 255.50/257.50 291.50/293.50 1715 179.50/181.50 217.50/219.50 255.00/257.00 290.50/292.50 (C1osing Feb 9) 1715 179.50/181.50 217.00/219.00 254.00/256.00 289.00/291.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 323.00/325.00 357.50/359.50 390.75/392.75 421.00/423.00 1100 325.00/327.00 359.50/361.50 393.00/395.00 423.50/425.50 1200 327.00/329.00 362.00/364.00 395.75/397.75 426.00/428.00 1300 326.50/328.50 361.50/363.50 395.00/397.00 425.00/427.00 1400 325.75/327.75 360.75/362.75 394.00/396.00 424.00/426.00 1500 326.50/328.50 361.00/363.00 394.00/396.00 424.00/426.00 1600 326.50/328.50 361.50/363.50 395.00/397.00 425.00/427.00 1715 325.50/327.50 359.50/361.50 393.00/395.00 423.00/425.00 (C1osing Feb 9) 1715 324.00/326.00 358.00/360.00 391.00/393.00 421.00/423.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.78% 7.88% 7.92% 7.75% 7.62% 7.54% 1100 7.79% 7.87% 7.90% 7.73% 7.62% 7.55% 1200 7.79% 7.88% 7.93% 7.77% 7.66% 7.59% 1300 7.78% 7.88% 7.92% 7.77% 7.66% 7.58% 1400 7.78% 7.86% 7.90% 7.75% 7.64% 7.57% 1500 7.78% 7.87% 7.92% 7.76% 7.65% 7.58% 1600 7.77% 7.86% 7.91% 7.75% 7.64% 7.57% 1715 7.76% 7.85% 7.90% 7.74% 7.64% 7.56% (C1osing Feb 9) 1715 7.70% 7.81% 7.86% 7.70% 7.58% 7.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TI2E 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.45% 7.38% 7.30% 7.21% 7.13% 7.03% 1100 7.48% 7.42% 7.34% 7.25% 7.17% 7.07% 1200 7.52% 7.46% 7.39% 7.31% 7.22% 7.11% 1300 7.51% 7.45% 7.38% 7.29% 7.20% 7.09% 1400 7.49% 7.43% 7.36% 7.27% 7.18% 7.07% 1500 7.51% 7.44% 7.37% 7.27% 7.18% 7.07% 1600 7.50% 7.44% 7.36% 7.27% 7.18% 7.08% 1715 7.48% 7.41% 7.32% 7.23% 7.14% 7.04% (C1osing Feb 9) 1715 7.42% 7.34% 7.27% 7.18% 7.09% 6.99% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.1800/62.1900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com