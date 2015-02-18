Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 2.10/3.10 N/A N/A 06.17% (Feb 13) 1000 06.00/07.00 06.00/07.00 N/A 07.05% 07.05% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/10.50 50.50/52.50 94.00/96.00 131.00/133.00 1100 09.00/10.50 50.50/52.50 94.00/96.00 130.50/132.50 1200 09.00/10.50 50.25/52.25 93.50/95.50 130.50/132.50 1300 08.75/10.25 50.00/52.00 93.25/95.25 129.75/131.75 1400 08.75/10.25 50.00/52.00 93.00/95.00 130.00/132.00 1500 08.75/10.25 50.00/52.00 93.00/95.00 130.00/132.00 1600 08.50/10.00 49.75/51.75 93.00/95.00 129.50/131.50 1715 08.75/10.25 50.00/52.00 93.00/95.00 130.00/132.00 (C1osing Feb 13) 1715 11.50/13.00 52.75/54.75 96.00/98.00 132.50/134.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 171.00/173.00 210.00/212.00 248.00/250.00 285.00/287.00 1100 170.50/172.50 209.50/211.50 247.50/249.50 284.50/286.50 1200 170.50/172.50 209.50/211.50 247.50/249.50 284.50/286.50 1300 169.75/171.75 208.75/210.75 247.25/249.25 284.00/286.00 1400 170.00/172.00 208.50/210.50 246.50/248.50 283.50/285.50 1500 170.00/172.00 208.50/210.50 247.00/249.00 284.00/286.00 1600 169.50/171.50 208.50/210.50 247.00/249.00 284.25/286.25 1715 170.00/172.00 209.00/211.00 247.50/249.50 284.50/286.50 (C1osing Feb 13) 1715 172.00/174.00 210.50/212.50 248.50/250.50 284.50/286.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 321.00/323.00 356.50/358.50 391.00/393.00 421.50/423.50 1100 320.50/322.50 356.00/358.00 390.50/392.50 420.50/422.50 1200 320.50/322.50 356.00/358.00 390.50/392.50 420.50/422.50 1300 320.00/322.00 356.00/358.00 390.00/392.00 420.50/422.50 1400 319.50/321.50 355.00/357.00 389.50/391.50 420.00/422.00 1500 320.00/322.00 355.50/357.50 390.00/392.00 420.50/422.50 1600 321.00/323.00 356.50/358.50 390.25/392.25 420.50/422.50 1715 321.00/323.00 356.50/358.50 390.75/392.75 421.00/423.00 (C1osing Feb 13) 1715 320.00/322.00 355.50/357.50 389.50/391.50 420.00/422.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.79% 8.01% 7.95% 7.80% 7.72% 7.64% 1100 7.79% 8.01% 7.93% 7.77% 7.70% 7.62% 1200 7.75% 7.96% 7.91% 7.77% 7.69% 7.62% 1300 7.70% 7.94% 7.87% 7.73% 7.66% 7.60% 1400 7.70% 7.92% 7.88% 7.74% 7.66% 7.59% 1500 7.70% 7.92% 7.88% 7.74% 7.66% 7.60% 1600 7.65% 7.91% 7.86% 7.72% 7.65% 7.60% 1715 7.70% 7.93% 7.89% 7.75% 7.68% 7.62% (C1osing Feb 13) 1715 7.73% 7.94% 7.89% 7.74% 7.64% 7.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.58% 7.52% 7.45% 7.36% 7.26% 7.13% 1100 7.56% 7.51% 7.43% 7.34% 7.24% 7.11% 1200 7.56% 7.50% 7.43% 7.34% 7.24% 7.11% 1300 7.55% 7.49% 7.42% 7.34% 7.24% 7.11% 1400 7.53% 7.48% 7.41% 7.32% 7.23% 7.10% 1500 7.55% 7.49% 7.42% 7.33% 7.24% 7.11% 1600 7.55% 7.51% 7.44% 7.34% 7.24% 7.11% 1715 7.56% 7.52% 7.44% 7.35% 7.25% 7.12% (C1osing Feb 13) 1715 7.50% 7.44% 7.37% 7.29% 7.19% 7.08% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.1550/62.1650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com