Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.00/07.25% 02.50/03.00 03.50/04.25 07.04% 07.33% 06.84% (Feb 16) 1000 N/A N/A 2.10/3.10 N/A N/A 06.17% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.75/06.25 46.00/48.00 89.00/91.00 126.00/128.00 1100 04.75/06.25 46.00/48.00 89.00/91.00 125.50/127.50 1200 04.75/06.25 46.00/48.00 89.00/91.00 126.00/128.00 1300 04.75/06.25 46.00/48.00 89.00/91.00 125.75/127.75 1400 04.75/06.25 46.00/48.00 89.00/91.00 125.75/127.75 1500 04.75/06.25 46.00/48.00 89.00/91.00 126.00/128.00 1600 04.75/05.75 46.25/48.25 89.25/91.25 126.00/128.00 1715 04.75/06.25 46.25/48.25 89.25/91.25 126.00/128.00 (C1osing Feb 16) 1715 08.75/10.25 50.00/52.00 93.00/95.00 130.00/132.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 166.00/168.00 205.00/207.00 243.50/245.50 280.50/282.50 1100 165.50/167.50 204.50/206.50 243.00/245.00 280.00/282.00 1200 166.00/168.00 205.00/207.00 243.50/245.50 280.50/282.50 1300 165.50/167.50 204.50/206.50 243.00/245.00 280.00/282.00 1400 165.50/167.50 204.50/206.50 243.00/245.00 280.00/282.00 1500 166.00/168.00 205.00/207.00 243.00/245.00 280.00/282.00 1600 166.00/168.00 204.50/206.50 243.00/245.00 280.00/282.00 1715 165.75/167.75 204.50/206.50 243.00/245.00 280.00/282.00 (C1osing Feb 16) 1715 170.00/172.00 209.00/211.00 247.50/249.50 284.50/286.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 317.00/319.00 352.50/354.50 386.75/388.75 417.00/419.00 1100 316.00/318.00 351.50/353.50 385.50/387.50 415.50/417.50 1200 316.50/318.50 352.50/354.50 386.75/388.75 417.00/419.00 1300 316.50/318.50 352.50/354.50 386.50/388.50 416.50/418.50 1400 316.50/318.50 352.50/354.50 386.50/388.50 416.50/418.50 1500 316.50/318.50 352.50/354.50 386.75/388.75 417.00/419.00 1600 317.00/319.00 353.00/355.00 387.00/389.00 417.00/419.00 1715 316.50/318.50 352.50/354.50 386.50/388.50 416.50/418.50 (C1osing Feb 16) 1715 321.00/323.00 356.50/358.50 390.75/392.75 421.00/423.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.67% 7.95% 7.85% 7.73% 7.66% 7.60% 1100 7.67% 7.94% 7.82% 7.70% 7.64% 7.58% 1200 7.67% 7.95% 7.85% 7.73% 7.66% 7.60% 1300 7.67% 7.95% 7.84% 7.71% 7.64% 7.58% 1400 7.67% 7.94% 7.83% 7.71% 7.64% 7.58% 1500 7.67% 7.94% 7.85% 7.73% 7.66% 7.58% 1600 7.69% 7.96% 7.84% 7.72% 7.63% 7.57% 1715 7.70% 7.96% 7.84% 7.71% 7.63% 7.57% (C1osing Feb 16) 1715 7.70% 7.93% 7.89% 7.75% 7.68% 7.62% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.55% 7.50% 7.42% 7.33% 7.22% 7.10% 1100 7.53% 7.47% 7.39% 7.31% 7.19% 7.08% 1200 7.55% 7.49% 7.42% 7.33% 7.22% 7.10% 1300 7.53% 7.49% 7.42% 7.33% 7.21% 7.09% 1400 7.53% 7.48% 7.42% 7.33% 7.21% 7.09% 1500 7.53% 7.48% 7.42% 7.33% 7.22% 7.10% 1600 7.52% 7.49% 7.42% 7.33% 7.21% 7.09% 1715 7.52% 7.47% 7.41% 7.32% 7.20% 7.08% (C1osing Feb 16) 1715 7.56% 7.52% 7.44% 7.35% 7.25% 7.12% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.3400/62.3500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com