Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/06.10% 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.74% 06.84% 06.45% (Feb 18) 1000 06.00/07.25% 02.50/03.00 03.50/04.25 07.04% 07.33% 06.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/05.00 45.00/47.00 88.00/90.00 124.75/126.75 1100 03.50/05.00 45.00/47.00 88.00/90.00 125.00/127.00 1200 03.50/05.00 45.25/47.25 88.50/90.50 125.50/127.50 1300 03.50/05.00 45.25/47.25 88.25/90.25 125.25/127.25 1400 03.50/05.00 45.50/47.50 88.50/90.50 125.50/127.50 1500 03.25/04.75 45.00/47.00 88.00/90.00 125.00/127.00 1600 03.75/05.75 45.75/47.75 88.75/90.75 125.50/127.50 1715 03.75/04.75 45.75/47.25 88.75/90.25 125.50/127.50 (C1osing Feb 18) 1715 04.75/06.25 46.25/48.25 89.25/91.25 126.00/128.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.50/166.50 203.50/205.50 242.00/244.00 279.00/281.00 1100 165.00/167.00 204.00/206.00 242.50/244.50 279.50/281.50 1200 165.75/167.70 204.75/206.70 243.25/245.20 280.25/282.20 1300 165.50/167.50 204.50/206.50 243.50/245.50 280.50/282.50 1400 165.50/167.50 204.50/206.50 243.50/245.50 280.50/282.50 1500 165.00/167.00 204.00/206.00 242.50/244.50 279.50/281.50 1600 165.00/167.00 204.00/206.00 243.00/245.00 280.00/282.00 1715 165.50/167.50 205.00/207.00 243.50/245.50 280.50/282.50 (C1osing Feb 18) 1715 165.75/167.75 204.50/206.50 243.00/245.00 280.00/282.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 315.00/317.00 351.00/353.00 385.00/387.00 415.00/417.00 1100 316.00/318.00 352.00/354.00 386.00/388.00 416.00/418.00 1200 316.75/318.70 352.75/354.70 387.00/389.00 417.00/419.00 1300 317.00/319.00 353.00/355.00 387.25/389.25 417.50/419.50 1400 317.00/319.00 353.50/355.50 387.50/389.50 418.00/420.00 1500 316.00/318.00 352.00/354.00 386.00/388.00 416.25/418.25 1600 316.00/318.00 352.00/354.00 386.00/388.00 416.50/418.50 1715 317.00/319.00 352.50/354.50 386.50/388.50 416.50/418.50 (C1osing Feb 18) 1715 316.50/318.50 352.50/354.50 386.50/388.50 416.50/418.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.72% 7.99% 7.86% 7.72% 7.65% 7.59% 1100 7.72% 7.99% 7.87% 7.75% 7.67% 7.61% 1200 7.76% 8.03% 7.90% 7.78% 7.70% 7.63% 1300 7.76% 8.02% 7.89% 7.77% 7.69% 7.64% 1400 7.80% 8.04% 7.90% 7.77% 7.69% 7.64% 1500 7.71% 7.99% 7.87% 7.75% 7.67% 7.61% 1600 7.87% 8.07% 7.91% 7.75% 7.67% 7.62% 1715 7.81% 8.04% 7.91% 7.77% 7.71% 7.64% (C1osing Feb 18) 1715 7.70% 7.96% 7.84% 7.71% 7.63% 7.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.54% 7.48% 7.41% 7.31% 7.21% 7.08% 1100 7.56% 7.50% 7.43% 7.33% 7.23% 7.10% 1200 7.57% 7.52% 7.45% 7.35% 7.24% 7.12% 1300 7.58% 7.53% 7.46% 7.35% 7.25% 7.13% 1400 7.58% 7.52% 7.46% 7.36% 7.26% 7.14% 1500 7.56% 7.50% 7.43% 7.33% 7.23% 7.11% 1600 7.57% 7.51% 7.44% 7.33% 7.24% 7.12% 1715 7.58% 7.53% 7.45% 7.34% 7.24% 7.11% (C1osing Feb 18) 1715 7.52% 7.47% 7.41% 7.32% 7.20% 7.08% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.2200/62.2300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com