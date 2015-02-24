Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20% 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.46% 06.46% 06.46% (Feb 20) 1000 04.60/06.10% 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.74% 06.84% 06.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.00/03.00 44.00/46.00 87.00/89.00 124.00/126.00 1100 02.25/03.25 44.25/46.25 87.50/89.50 124.50/126.50 1200 02.25/03.25 44.50/45.50 87.75/88.75 124.25/126.25 1300 02.25/03.25 44.25/46.25 87.50/89.50 124.50/126.50 1400 02.25/03.25 44.25/46.25 87.50/89.50 124.50/126.50 1500 02.25/03.25 44.25/46.25 87.50/89.50 124.50/126.50 1600 02.00/03.50 44.25/46.25 87.50/89.50 124.50/126.50 1715 02.25/03.25 44.25/46.25 87.50/89.50 124.50/126.50 (C1osing Feb 20) 1715 03.75/04.75 45.75/47.25 88.75/90.25 125.50/127.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.00/166.00 203.00/205.00 242.00/244.00 279.50/281.50 1100 164.50/166.50 203.50/205.50 242.50/244.50 280.00/282.00 1200 164.75/166.75 204.00/206.00 243.00/245.00 280.00/282.00 1300 164.50/166.50 203.50/205.50 242.50/244.50 280.50/282.50 1400 164.75/166.75 204.00/206.00 243.00/245.00 280.50/282.50 1500 164.75/166.75 204.00/206.00 243.00/245.00 280.50/282.50 1600 164.50/166.50 203.50/205.50 242.25/244.25 279.75/281.75 1715 164.50/166.50 203.50/205.50 242.50/244.50 280.00/282.00 (C1osing Feb 20) 1715 165.50/167.50 205.00/207.00 243.50/245.50 280.50/282.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 316.50/318.50 352.50/354.50 387.00/389.00 417.50/419.50 1100 316.50/318.50 352.50/354.50 387.00/389.00 417.50/419.50 1200 317.00/319.00 353.50/355.50 388.00/390.00 418.50/420.50 1300 317.50/319.50 353.50/355.50 388.00/390.00 418.50/420.50 1400 317.50/319.50 354.00/356.00 388.50/390.50 419.00/421.00 1500 317.50/319.50 354.00/356.00 388.50/390.50 419.00/421.00 1600 316.50/318.50 353.00/355.00 387.50/389.50 418.00/420.00 1715 316.50/318.50 353.00/355.00 387.50/389.50 418.00/420.00 (C1osing Feb 20) 1715 317.00/319.00 352.50/354.50 386.50/388.50 416.50/418.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.76% 8.05% 7.90% 7.76% 7.68% 7.63% 1100 7.81% 8.10% 7.93% 7.79% 7.70% 7.65% 1200 7.77% 8.07% 7.92% 7.80% 7.72% 7.67% 1300 7.82% 8.10% 7.94% 7.79% 7.70% 7.65% 1400 7.82% 8.10% 7.94% 7.80% 7.72% 7.67% 1500 7.81% 8.10% 7.93% 7.80% 7.72% 7.67% 1600 7.81% 8.09% 7.93% 7.78% 7.70% 7.64% 1715 7.80% 8.08% 7.92% 7.77% 7.69% 7.63% (C1osing Feb 20) 1715 7.81% 8.04% 7.91% 7.77% 7.71% 7.64% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.59% 7.55% 7.47% 7.38% 7.28% 7.15% 1100 7.60% 7.55% 7.47% 7.38% 7.28% 7.15% 1200 7.60% 7.56% 7.49% 7.40% 7.30% 7.17% 1300 7.62% 7.57% 7.49% 7.40% 7.30% 7.17% 1400 7.62% 7.58% 7.50% 7.41% 7.31% 7.18% 1500 7.61% 7.57% 7.50% 7.40% 7.30% 7.18% 1600 7.59% 7.55% 7.47% 7.38% 7.28% 7.16% 1715 7.59% 7.53% 7.46% 7.37% 7.27% 7.15% (C1osing Feb 20) 1715 7.58% 7.53% 7.45% 7.34% 7.24% 7.11% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.3200/62.3300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com