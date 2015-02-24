Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.20% 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.86% 05.86% 05.86% (Feb 23) 1000 02.20/03.20% 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.46% 06.46% 06.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.00 43.25/45.25 86.50/88.50 123.50/125.50 1100 01.00/02.00 43.25/45.25 86.50/88.50 123.50/125.50 1200 01.00/02.00 43.25/45.25 86.50/88.50 123.25/125.25 1300 01.00/02.00 43.25/45.25 86.50/88.50 123.50/125.50 1400 00.75/01.75 43.25/45.25 86.50/88.50 123.50/125.50 1500 00.75/01.75 43.25/45.25 86.50/88.50 123.50/125.50 1600 00.75/01.75 43.00/45.00 86.50/88.50 123.25/125.25 1715 01.00/02.00 43.00/45.00 86.25/88.25 123.00/125.00 (C1osing Feb 23) 1715 02.25/03.25 44.25/46.25 87.50/89.50 124.50/126.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 163.50/165.50 203.25/205.25 242.50/244.50 280.00/282.00 1100 163.50/165.50 203.00/205.00 242.00/244.00 279.50/281.50 1200 163.25/165.25 202.50/204.50 241.50/243.50 279.00/281.00 1300 163.50/165.50 203.00/205.00 242.00/244.00 279.50/281.50 1400 163.75/165.75 202.75/204.75 241.75/243.75 279.00/281.00 1500 163.50/165.50 202.50/204.50 241.50/243.50 278.50/280.50 1600 163.25/165.25 202.00/204.00 241.00/243.00 278.00/280.00 1715 163.00/165.00 202.00/204.00 241.00/243.00 278.25/280.25 (C1osing Feb 23) 1715 164.50/166.50 203.50/205.50 242.50/244.50 280.00/282.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 317.00/319.00 353.50/355.50 388.00/390.00 418.50/420.50 1100 316.50/318.50 353.00/355.00 387.50/389.50 418.00/420.00 1200 316.00/318.00 352.50/354.50 387.00/389.00 417.50/419.50 1300 316.50/318.50 353.00/355.00 387.50/389.50 418.00/420.00 1400 316.00/318.00 352.50/354.50 387.00/389.00 417.50/419.50 1500 315.00/317.00 351.50/353.50 386.00/388.00 416.50/418.50 1600 314.50/316.50 351.00/353.00 385.50/387.50 416.00/418.00 1715 314.50/316.50 351.00/353.00 385.50/387.50 416.00/418.00 (C1osing Feb 23) 1715 316.50/318.50 353.00/355.00 387.50/389.50 418.00/420.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.86% 8.12% 7.95% 7.79% 7.73% 7.68% 1100 7.87% 8.13% 7.95% 7.79% 7.72% 7.67% 1200 7.87% 8.13% 7.93% 7.78% 7.70% 7.65% 1300 7.87% 8.13% 7.95% 7.79% 7.72% 7.67% 1400 7.86% 8.13% 7.95% 7.80% 7.72% 7.66% 1500 7.85% 8.12% 7.94% 7.79% 7.70% 7.65% 1600 7.80% 8.12% 7.92% 7.77% 7.68% 7.63% 1715 7.83% 8.11% 7.93% 7.78% 7.69% 7.64% (C1osing Feb 23) 1715 7.80% 8.08% 7.92% 7.77% 7.69% 7.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.63% 7.58% 7.51% 7.41% 7.30% 7.17% 1100 7.62% 7.57% 7.50% 7.40% 7.30% 7.17% 1200 7.60% 7.56% 7.49% 7.39% 7.29% 7.16% 1300 7.62% 7.57% 7.50% 7.40% 7.30% 7.17% 1400 7.60% 7.56% 7.49% 7.39% 7.29% 7.16% 1500 7.58% 7.53% 7.46% 7.37% 7.26% 7.14% 1600 7.57% 7.52% 7.45% 7.36% 7.25% 7.13% 1715 7.59% 7.53% 7.46% 7.37% 7.27% 7.14% (C1osing Feb 23) 1715 7.59% 7.53% 7.46% 7.37% 7.27% 7.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.1950/62.2050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com