Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
                Bid/Ask         Bid/Ask         Bid/Ask
(in IST)        1000            04.60/06.10%    03.50/04.50     01.10/01.60
                                06.79%          06.89%          06.50%
(Feb 26)        1000            04.75/05.75%    01.25/01.50     03.50/04.25
                                07.00%          07.36%          06.87%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME            MAR             APR             MAY             JUN
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000            37.25/38.25     83.25/84.75     120.75/122.75   162.50/164.50
1100            37.00/39.00     83.00/85.00     120.50/122.50   162.00/164.00
1200            37.25/38.75     83.00/85.00     120.75/122.75   162.75/164.75
1300            37.00/39.00     82.75/84.75     120.50/122.50   162.50/164.50
1400            37.00/39.00     83.00/85.00     120.75/122.75   162.50/164.50
1500            37.00/39.00     83.00/85.00     120.50/122.50   162.50/164.50
1600            37.25/38.75     82.50/84.50     120.00/122.00   161.50/163.50
1715            37.75/38.75     83.25/84.75     120.75/122.25   162.00/164.00
(C1osing Feb 26)
1715            38.50/40.50     84.00/86.00     121.50/123.50   163.00/165.00
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME            JUL             AUG             SEP             OCT
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000            203.50/205.50   244.25/246.25   284.50/286.50   323.00/325.00
1100            202.50/204.50   243.00/245.00   283.00/285.00   321.00/323.00
1200            203.50/205.50   244.00/246.00   284.00/286.00   322.00/324.00
1300            203.00/205.00   243.50/245.50   283.50/285.50   322.00/324.00
1400            203.00/205.00   243.00/245.00   282.50/284.50   320.50/322.50
1500            203.50/205.50   244.00/246.00   284.00/286.00   322.50/324.50
1600            202.00/204.00   242.00/244.00   281.50/283.50   319.50/321.50
1715            202.50/204.50   242.50/244.50   281.50/283.50   319.50/321.50
(C1osing Feb 26)
1715            203.50/205.50   244.00/246.00   284.00/286.00   322.00/324.00
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME            NOV             DEC             JAN             FEB
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000            361.00/363.00   397.00/399.00   428.50/430.50   460.00/462.00
1100            358.00/360.00   394.00/396.00   425.50/427.50   456.50/458.50
1200            360.00/362.00   396.00/398.00   427.50/429.50   458.50/460.50
1300            359.50/361.50   395.50/397.50   427.00/429.00   458.00/460.00
1400            358.00/360.00   394.00/396.00   425.50/427.50   456.50/458.50
1500            360.00/362.00   396.00/398.00   427.50/429.50   458.50/460.50
1600            356.50/358.50   392.50/394.50   424.00/426.00   455.00/457.00
1715            356.50/358.50   392.50/394.50   424.00/426.00   455.00/457.00
(C1osing Feb 26)
1715            359.50/361.50   395.50/397.50   427.00/429.00   458.00/460.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME            1 MTH           2 MTH           3MTH            4 MTH           5 MTH           6 MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000            8.17%           8.49%           8.24%           8.10%           8.05%           8.00%
1100            8.20%           8.48%           8.21%           8.07%           8.00%           7.96%
1200            8.20%           8.49%           8.24%           8.11%           8.05%           7.99%
1300            8.18%           8.45%           8.21%           8.09%           8.02%           7.97%
1400            8.19%           8.48%           8.23%           8.09%           8.02%           7.95%
1500            8.20%           8.48%           8.22%           8.10%           8.05%           7.99%
1600            8.18%           8.43%           8.18%           8.05%           7.98%           7.92%
1715            8.23%           8.48%           8.21%           8.07%           8.00%           7.94%
(C1osing Feb 26)
1715            8.21%           8.45%           8.20%           8.07%           8.00%           7.96%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME            7 MTH           8 MTH           9 MTH           10 MTH          11 MTH          12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000            7.98%           7.93%           7.85%           7.74%           7.62%           7.49%
1100            7.94%           7.88%           7.78%           7.68%           7.56%           7.43%
1200            7.97%           7.91%           7.83%           7.72%           7.60%           7.46%
1300            7.95%           7.90%           7.81%           7.70%           7.58%           7.45%
1400            7.92%           7.86%           7.78%           7.68%           7.56%           7.42%
1500            7.97%           7.92%           7.83%           7.72%           7.60%           7.46%
1600            7.90%           7.84%           7.75%           7.65%           7.53%           7.40%
1715            7.89%           7.84%           7.75%           7.65%           7.53%           7.40%
(C1osing Feb 26)
1715            7.94%           7.88%           7.80%           7.69%           7.58%           7.44%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8300/61.8400 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank.