Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.20% 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.90% 05.90% 05.90% (Mar 2) 1000 02.00/03.20% 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.90% 05.90% 05.90% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 35.00/36.00 81.00/82.50 118.75/120.25 161.00/162.50 1100 34.50/36.00 80.50/82.50 118.50/120.50 160.50/162.50 1200 34.50/36.50 80.50/82.50 118.50/120.50 160.50/162.50 1300 35.00/37.00 81.00/83.00 119.00/121.00 161.00/163.00 1400 35.50/36.50 81.50/82.50 119.50/120.50 161.50/163.50 1500 35.00/37.00 81.25/83.25 119.75/121.75 162.00/164.00 1600 35.25/36.75 81.25/83.25 119.75/121.75 162.00/164.00 1715 35.25/37.25 81.00/83.00 119.00/121.00 162.00/164.00 (C1osing Mar 2) 1715 35.75/37.75 81.50/83.50 119.00/121.00 161.00/163.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 202.00/204.00 243.00/245.00 283.00/285.00 322.00/324.00 1100 201.50/203.50 242.00/244.00 282.00/284.00 321.00/323.00 1200 202.00/204.00 243.00/245.00 283.00/285.00 322.00/324.00 1300 202.00/204.00 243.00/245.00 283.00/285.00 322.50/324.50 1400 202.50/204.50 243.50/245.50 283.50/285.50 322.50/324.50 1500 203.00/205.00 244.00/246.00 284.00/286.00 323.00/325.00 1600 203.00/205.00 244.00/246.00 284.00/286.00 323.00/325.00 1715 203.50/205.50 244.50/246.50 284.50/286.50 323.75/325.75 (C1osing Mar 2) 1715 202.00/204.00 242.50/244.50 282.00/284.00 320.50/322.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 360.00/362.00 398.00/400.00 429.50/431.50 461.00/463.00 1100 359.00/361.00 396.50/398.50 429.00/431.00 460.50/462.50 1200 360.50/362.50 398.25/400.20 430.50/432.50 462.00/464.00 1300 361.00/363.00 398.50/400.50 431.50/433.50 463.00/465.00 1400 361.50/363.50 399.00/401.00 432.00/434.00 463.50/465.50 1500 361.75/363.75 399.75/401.75 432.50/434.50 464.00/466.00 1600 361.75/363.75 399.50/401.50 432.50/434.50 464.50/466.50 1715 363.00/365.00 400.50/402.50 433.50/435.50 465.50/467.50 (C1osing Mar 2) 1715 358.00/360.00 394.50/396.50 426.50/428.50 457.50/459.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.25% 8.53% 8.25% 8.14% 8.08% 8.03% 1100 8.20% 8.51% 8.25% 8.12% 8.06% 8.00% 1200 8.25% 8.52% 8.26% 8.14% 8.09% 8.04% 1300 8.34% 8.57% 8.29% 8.16% 8.09% 8.04% 1400 8.33% 8.56% 8.29% 8.17% 8.10% 8.05% 1500 8.34% 8.60% 8.34% 8.20% 8.12% 8.07% 1600 8.34% 8.59% 8.33% 8.19% 8.12% 8.06% 1715 8.36% 8.56% 8.29% 8.20% 8.13% 8.08% (C1osing Mar 2) 1715 8.21% 8.47% 8.20% 8.08% 8.03% 7.98% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.01% 7.95% 7.87% 7.79% 7.66% 7.51% 1100 7.98% 7.93% 7.84% 7.77% 7.65% 7.50% 1200 8.01% 7.96% 7.89% 7.81% 7.68% 7.54% 1300 8.02% 7.97% 7.89% 7.82% 7.70% 7.55% 1400 8.02% 7.97% 7.90% 7.82% 7.70% 7.56% 1500 8.04% 7.98% 7.91% 7.84% 7.71% 7.56% 1600 8.03% 7.98% 7.90% 7.83% 7.71% 7.57% 1715 8.04% 8.00% 7.93% 7.84% 7.73% 7.58% (C1osing Mar 2) 1715 7.94% 7.89% 7.80% 7.71% 7.59% 7.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.9150/61.9250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com