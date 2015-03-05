Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.25/07.25% 01.00/01.50 04.25/05.75 06.19% 05.90% 06.27% (Mar 3) 1000 02.00/03.20% 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.90% 05.90% 05.90% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.00/31.00 75.00/77.00 113.00/115.00 156.00/158.00 1100 28.50/30.50 74.50/76.50 112.00/114.00 154.00/156.00 1200 28.50/30.50 74.50/76.50 112.50/114.50 154.50/156.50 1300 28.50/30.50 74.00/76.00 111.50/113.50 153.50/155.50 1400 29.00/31.00 74.50/76.00 112.00/114.00 153.50/155.50 1500 28.50/30.50 74.00/76.00 112.00/114.00 153.50/155.50 1600 28.75/30.25 74.25/76.25 111.75/113.75 153.00/155.00 1715 29.50/30.50 74.25/75.75 111.75/113.25 153.00/155.00 (C1osing Mar 3) 1715 35.25/37.25 81.00/83.00 119.00/121.00 162.00/164.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 197.50/199.50 238.50/240.50 278.50/280.50 317.50/319.50 1100 195.50/197.50 236.50/238.50 276.50/278.50 315.50/317.50 1200 195.50/197.50 236.50/238.50 276.50/278.50 315.50/317.50 1300 194.00/196.00 234.50/236.50 274.50/276.50 313.50/315.50 1400 194.00/196.00 234.25/236.25 273.75/275.75 312.50/314.50 1500 194.00/196.00 234.00/236.00 273.50/275.50 312.50/314.50 1600 193.50/195.50 233.50/235.50 272.50/274.50 311.00/313.00 1715 193.50/195.50 234.00/236.00 273.50/275.50 312.00/314.00 (C1osing Mar 3) 1715 203.50/205.50 244.50/246.50 284.50/286.50 323.75/325.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 356.50/358.50 394.50/396.50 427.00/429.00 458.50/460.50 1100 354.50/356.50 392.50/394.50 425.00/427.00 456.50/458.50 1200 354.50/356.50 392.50/394.50 425.00/427.00 456.50/458.50 1300 352.50/354.50 390.00/392.00 422.50/424.50 454.00/456.00 1400 350.75/352.75 388.00/390.00 420.50/422.50 452.00/454.00 1500 351.00/353.00 388.50/390.50 421.00/423.00 452.50/454.50 1600 349.50/351.50 387.00/389.00 419.50/421.50 451.00/453.00 1715 350.50/352.50 388.00/390.00 420.50/422.50 452.00/454.00 (C1osing Mar 3) 1715 363.00/365.00 400.50/402.50 433.50/435.50 465.50/467.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.34% 8.47% 8.26% 8.18% 8.11% 8.06% 1100 8.24% 8.41% 8.18% 8.08% 8.04% 8.00% 1200 8.24% 8.42% 8.20% 8.09% 8.03% 8.00% 1300 8.21% 8.35% 8.14% 8.04% 7.97% 7.93% 1400 8.28% 8.37% 8.15% 8.03% 7.95% 7.91% 1500 8.19% 8.35% 8.14% 8.02% 7.94% 7.89% 1600 8.19% 8.34% 8.10% 7.98% 7.91% 7.86% 1715 8.23% 8.30% 8.08% 7.97% 7.90% 7.87% (C1osing Mar 3) 1715 8.36% 8.56% 8.29% 8.20% 8.13% 8.08% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.03% 7.97% 7.91% 7.81% 7.69% 7.55% 1100 7.98% 7.93% 7.87% 7.78% 7.66% 7.52% 1200 7.97% 7.92% 7.86% 7.77% 7.65% 7.51% 1300 7.91% 7.87% 7.81% 7.72% 7.61% 7.47% 1400 7.88% 7.83% 7.77% 7.67% 7.56% 7.43% 1500 7.87% 7.82% 7.76% 7.67% 7.56% 7.43% 1600 7.82% 7.78% 7.72% 7.64% 7.52% 7.40% 1715 7.84% 7.79% 7.73% 7.64% 7.53% 7.40% (C1osing Mar 3) 1715 8.04% 8.00% 7.93% 7.84% 7.73% 7.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.2500/62.2600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com