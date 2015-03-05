Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.40/06.90% 04.40/05.40 01.00/01.50 06.33% 06.45% 05.86% (Mar 4) 1000 05.25/07.25% 01.00/01.50 04.25/05.75 06.19% 05.90% 06.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.00/29.00 72.50/74.50 110.00/112.00 151.50/153.50 1100 28.00/29.00 72.75/74.25 109.75/111.25 150.50/152.50 1200 27.75/28.75 73.00/74.00 110.00/111.00 150.50/152.50 1300 27.50/29.50 72.50/74.50 109.50/111.50 150.50/152.50 1400 27.50/29.50 72.50/74.50 109.50/111.50 150.50/152.50 1500 28.00/29.00 73.00/74.00 110.00/111.00 150.50/152.50 1600 27.50/29.50 72.50/74.50 109.75/111.75 151.00/153.00 1715 27.50/29.50 72.50/74.50 109.50/111.50 150.50/152.50 (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 29.50/30.50 74.25/75.75 111.75/113.25 153.00/155.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 192.00/194.00 232.00/234.00 271.50/273.50 310.00/312.00 1100 191.00/193.00 231.00/233.00 270.50/272.50 308.50/310.50 1200 190.50/192.50 230.50/232.50 269.50/271.50 307.50/309.50 1300 190.50/192.50 230.00/232.00 269.00/271.00 307.00/309.00 1400 191.00/193.00 230.50/232.50 269.50/271.50 307.50/309.50 1500 190.50/192.50 230.50/232.50 269.50/271.50 307.50/309.50 1600 191.50/193.50 231.50/233.50 270.50/272.50 308.50/310.50 1715 191.00/193.00 231.00/233.00 270.00/272.00 308.25/310.25 (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 193.50/195.50 234.00/236.00 273.50/275.50 312.00/314.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 348.50/350.50 386.00/388.00 418.50/420.50 450.00/452.00 1100 346.50/348.50 383.50/385.50 416.00/418.00 447.50/449.50 1200 345.50/347.50 382.50/384.50 415.00/417.00 446.50/448.50 1300 344.50/346.50 381.50/383.50 414.00/416.00 445.50/447.50 1400 345.50/347.50 383.00/385.00 415.50/417.50 447.00/449.00 1500 345.50/347.50 383.00/385.00 415.50/417.50 447.00/449.00 1600 346.50/348.50 384.00/386.00 416.75/418.75 448.50/450.50 1715 346.00/348.00 383.50/385.50 416.50/418.50 448.50/450.50 (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 350.50/352.50 388.00/390.00 420.50/422.50 452.00/454.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.16% 8.29% 8.06% 7.95% 7.89% 7.84% 1100 8.23% 8.28% 8.02% 7.91% 7.85% 7.81% 1200 8.20% 8.28% 8.03% 7.91% 7.84% 7.80% 1300 8.24% 8.29% 8.03% 7.91% 7.83% 7.78% 1400 8.23% 8.28% 8.03% 7.91% 7.85% 7.80% 1500 8.23% 8.28% 8.03% 7.91% 7.84% 7.80% 1600 8.23% 8.29% 8.05% 7.94% 7.87% 7.83% 1715 8.24% 8.29% 8.03% 7.92% 7.86% 7.82% (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 8.23% 8.30% 8.08% 7.97% 7.90% 7.87% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.81% 7.77% 7.71% 7.62% 7.51% 7.38% 1100 7.78% 7.73% 7.66% 7.58% 7.47% 7.34% 1200 7.76% 7.71% 7.65% 7.57% 7.46% 7.33% 1300 7.75% 7.70% 7.63% 7.55% 7.44% 7.31% 1400 7.76% 7.71% 7.65% 7.57% 7.46% 7.34% 1500 7.76% 7.71% 7.65% 7.57% 7.46% 7.34% 1600 7.78% 7.73% 7.67% 7.59% 7.49% 7.36% 1715 7.78% 7.73% 7.67% 7.59% 7.49% 7.37% (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 7.84% 7.79% 7.73% 7.64% 7.53% 7.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.1550/62.1650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com