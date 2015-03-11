Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.40% 06.40% 06.40% (Mar 9) 1000 02.30/02.90 01.15/01.45 01.15/01.45 06.69% 06.69% 06.69% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.25/28.25 71.75/73.75 108.75/110.75 149.50/151.50 1100 26.50/28.50 71.50/73.50 108.50/110.50 149.00/151.00 1200 26.50/28.50 71.50/73.50 108.50/110.50 149.00/151.00 1300 26.25/28.25 71.50/73.50 108.75/110.75 149.25/151.25 1400 27.00/28.00 72.00/73.50 109.00/110.50 149.50/151.50 1500 26.50/28.50 72.00/74.00 109.00/111.00 149.50/151.50 1600 26.75/28.25 71.75/73.75 108.75/110.70 149.75/151.70 1715 27.00/28.50 72.00/74.00 109.00/111.00 150.00/152.00 (C1osing Mar 9) 1715 27.50/28.50 72.50/74.00 109.50/111.00 150.00/152.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 189.25/191.25 229.00/231.00 267.75/269.75 305.50/307.50 1100 189.00/191.00 228.50/230.50 267.50/269.50 305.00/307.00 1200 188.50/190.50 228.00/230.00 267.00/269.00 304.50/306.50 1300 188.75/190.75 228.00/230.00 266.50/268.50 304.00/306.00 1400 189.00/191.00 228.50/230.50 267.00/269.00 304.50/306.50 1500 189.00/191.00 228.50/230.50 267.00/269.00 304.50/306.50 1600 189.50/191.50 229.00/231.00 268.00/270.00 305.50/307.50 1715 189.50/191.50 229.00/231.00 268.00/270.00 305.50/307.50 (C1osing Mar 9) 1715 190.00/192.00 229.50/231.50 268.50/270.50 306.00/308.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 343.00/345.00 380.00/382.00 412.75/414.75 444.50/446.50 1100 342.50/344.50 379.50/381.50 412.50/414.50 444.50/446.50 1200 341.50/343.50 378.50/380.50 411.50/413.50 443.50/445.50 1300 341.50/343.50 378.50/380.50 411.25/413.25 443.00/445.00 1400 341.50/343.50 378.50/380.50 411.25/413.25 443.00/445.00 1500 341.50/343.50 378.50/380.50 411.50/413.50 443.50/445.50 1600 342.50/344.50 379.50/381.50 412.25/414.20 444.00/446.00 1715 342.50/344.50 379.50/381.50 412.50/414.50 444.50/446.50 (C1osing Mar 9) 1715 343.50/345.50 381.00/383.00 414.00/416.00 446.00/448.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.53% 8.39% 8.06% 7.90% 7.81% 7.75% 1100 8.55% 8.38% 8.05% 7.89% 7.81% 7.75% 1200 8.55% 8.38% 8.05% 7.88% 7.79% 7.74% 1300 8.53% 8.40% 8.08% 7.90% 7.81% 7.74% 1400 8.57% 8.41% 8.07% 7.91% 7.81% 7.75% 1500 8.59% 8.42% 8.08% 7.90% 7.81% 7.74% 1600 8.57% 8.40% 8.08% 7.92% 7.83% 7.77% 1715 8.61% 8.42% 8.09% 7.92% 7.82% 7.76% (C1osing Mar 9) 1715 8.42% 8.35% 8.04% 7.89% 7.82% 7.76% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.71% 7.64% 7.57% 7.50% 7.39% 7.26% 1100 7.71% 7.64% 7.57% 7.50% 7.39% 7.26% 1200 7.70% 7.62% 7.55% 7.48% 7.37% 7.25% 1300 7.69% 7.63% 7.56% 7.49% 7.38% 7.25% 1400 7.70% 7.63% 7.55% 7.48% 7.37% 7.24% 1500 7.69% 7.62% 7.55% 7.48% 7.37% 7.25% 1600 7.72% 7.65% 7.57% 7.50% 7.39% 7.26% 1715 7.72% 7.64% 7.56% 7.49% 7.38% 7.26% (C1osing Mar 9) 1715 7.72% 7.65% 7.59% 7.52% 7.42% 7.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.7600/62.7700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com