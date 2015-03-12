Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.81% 05.81% 05.81% (Mar 10) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.40% 06.40% 06.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.50/27.00 70.50/72.50 107.50/109.50 148.00/150.00 1100 25.50/27.50 71.00/73.00 108.00/110.00 148.50/150.50 1200 25.50/27.50 71.25/73.25 108.00/110.00 148.50/150.50 1300 25.00/27.00 70.50/72.50 107.25/109.25 147.75/149.75 1400 25.00/27.00 70.50/72.50 107.50/109.50 148.00/150.00 1500 25.00/27.00 71.00/73.00 107.75/109.75 148.50/150.50 1600 25.50/26.50 70.75/72.25 107.25/108.75 147.50/149.50 1715 25.50/26.50 70.75/72.25 107.25/108.75 147.50/149.50 (C1osing Mar 10) 1715 27.00/28.50 72.00/74.00 109.00/111.00 150.00/152.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 187.50/189.50 226.50/228.50 265.00/267.00 302.00/304.00 1100 187.50/189.50 226.50/228.50 265.00/267.00 302.50/304.50 1200 187.75/189.75 226.75/228.75 265.00/267.00 302.00/304.00 1300 187.00/189.00 226.00/228.00 264.00/266.00 301.00/303.00 1400 187.00/189.00 226.00/228.00 264.50/266.50 301.50/303.50 1500 188.00/190.00 227.00/229.00 265.00/267.00 302.00/304.00 1600 186.50/188.50 225.00/227.00 263.00/265.00 300.00/302.00 1715 186.50/188.50 225.50/227.50 263.50/265.50 300.50/302.50 (C1osing Mar 10) 1715 189.50/191.50 229.00/231.00 268.00/270.00 305.50/307.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 339.00/341.00 376.00/378.00 408.75/410.75 440.50/442.50 1100 339.50/341.50 376.50/378.50 409.25/411.25 441.00/443.00 1200 339.00/341.00 375.50/377.50 408.25/410.25 440.00/442.00 1300 338.00/340.00 374.50/376.50 407.25/409.25 439.00/441.00 1400 338.50/340.50 375.00/377.00 407.75/409.75 439.50/441.50 1500 339.00/341.00 375.50/377.50 408.00/410.00 440.00/442.00 1600 336.50/338.50 373.00/375.00 405.50/407.50 437.00/439.00 1715 337.00/339.00 373.50/375.50 406.00/408.00 437.50/439.50 (C1osing Mar 10) 1715 342.50/344.50 379.50/381.50 412.50/414.50 444.50/446.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.59% 8.39% 8.04% 7.88% 7.78% 7.71% 1100 8.67% 8.45% 8.08% 7.91% 7.79% 7.72% 1200 8.70% 8.46% 8.08% 7.92% 7.80% 7.73% 1300 8.58% 8.39% 8.03% 7.88% 7.77% 7.70% 1400 8.58% 8.40% 8.05% 7.88% 7.77% 7.70% 1500 8.62% 8.44% 8.07% 7.92% 7.81% 7.73% 1600 8.57% 8.37% 8.01% 7.85% 7.74% 7.66% 1715 8.57% 8.37% 8.01% 7.86% 7.75% 7.67% (C1osing Mar 10) 1715 8.61% 8.42% 8.09% 7.92% 7.82% 7.76% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.66% 7.58% 7.51% 7.44% 7.32% 7.21% 1100 7.67% 7.60% 7.53% 7.45% 7.33% 7.22% 1200 7.67% 7.59% 7.52% 7.44% 7.32% 7.21% 1300 7.64% 7.57% 7.49% 7.42% 7.30% 7.19% 1400 7.65% 7.58% 7.50% 7.43% 7.31% 7.20% 1500 7.67% 7.59% 7.51% 7.43% 7.32% 7.21% 1600 7.61% 7.53% 7.45% 7.38% 7.26% 7.16% 1715 7.62% 7.55% 7.47% 7.39% 7.27% 7.16% (C1osing Mar 10) 1715 7.72% 7.64% 7.56% 7.49% 7.38% 7.26% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.7800/62.7900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com