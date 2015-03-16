Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.00/01.50 06.56% 06.80% 05.83% (Mar 12) 1000 04.00/06.50 01.00/01.60 03.00/04.50 05.83% 05.83% 05.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.00/21.00 66.00/67.00 103.00/104.00 143.50/145.50 1100 19.25/21.25 65.00/67.00 102.00/104.00 143.00/145.00 1200 19.50/21.00 65.00/67.00 102.00/104.00 143.00/145.00 1300 19.50/20.50 64.75/66.75 101.75/103.75 142.75/144.75 1400 19.50/21.00 65.00/67.00 102.00/104.00 143.00/145.00 1500 19.25/21.25 65.25/67.25 102.00/104.00 142.75/144.75 1600 19.75/20.75 65.50/66.50 102.50/103.50 143.50/144.50 1715 19.75/20.75 65.00/67.00 102.00/104.00 143.00/145.00 (C1osing Mar 12) 1715 21.00/22.00 66.50/68.50 103.50/105.50 144.50/146.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 183.50/185.50 223.50/225.50 262.50/264.50 300.50/302.50 1100 183.00/185.00 223.00/225.00 262.00/264.00 299.50/301.50 1200 183.00/185.00 222.50/224.50 261.50/263.50 299.25/301.25 1300 182.75/184.75 222.25/224.25 261.00/263.00 298.75/300.75 1400 183.00/185.00 222.50/224.50 261.50/263.50 299.00/301.00 1500 182.50/184.50 222.00/224.00 261.00/263.00 298.50/300.50 1600 183.00/185.00 222.50/224.50 261.50/263.50 299.00/301.00 1715 182.50/184.50 222.00/224.00 261.00/263.00 298.50/300.50 (C1osing Mar 12) 1715 184.50/186.50 224.50/226.50 263.50/265.50 301.25/303.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 338.00/340.00 375.00/377.00 408.50/410.50 441.00/443.00 1100 336.50/338.50 373.50/375.50 407.00/409.00 439.50/441.50 1200 336.50/338.50 373.50/375.50 407.00/409.00 439.50/441.50 1300 336.00/338.00 373.00/375.00 406.50/408.50 439.00/441.00 1400 336.00/338.00 373.00/375.00 406.50/408.50 439.00/441.00 1500 335.50/337.50 372.50/374.50 406.50/408.50 439.00/441.00 1600 336.00/338.00 373.00/375.00 406.50/408.50 439.00/441.00 1715 335.50/337.50 372.50/374.50 406.00/408.00 438.50/440.50 (C1osing Mar 12) 1715 338.50/340.50 375.50/377.50 409.00/411.00 441.50/443.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.76% 8.42% 8.11% 7.96% 7.87% 7.82% 1100 8.68% 8.36% 8.06% 7.92% 7.84% 7.79% 1200 8.67% 8.35% 8.06% 7.92% 7.82% 7.77% 1300 8.63% 8.33% 8.05% 7.91% 7.82% 7.76% 1400 8.66% 8.35% 8.05% 7.91% 7.82% 7.76% 1500 8.68% 8.35% 8.03% 7.89% 7.79% 7.74% 1600 8.63% 8.32% 8.02% 7.88% 7.79% 7.74% 1715 8.63% 8.32% 8.02% 7.87% 7.77% 7.72% (C1osing Mar 12) 1715 8.67% 8.39% 8.10% 7.95% 7.87% 7.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.77% 7.70% 7.62% 7.54% 7.43% 7.31% 1100 7.73% 7.66% 7.58% 7.50% 7.40% 7.28% 1200 7.72% 7.65% 7.57% 7.49% 7.39% 7.28% 1300 7.71% 7.64% 7.57% 7.49% 7.39% 7.27% 1400 7.71% 7.63% 7.56% 7.48% 7.38% 7.26% 1500 7.69% 7.61% 7.54% 7.47% 7.37% 7.26% 1600 7.68% 7.61% 7.53% 7.45% 7.35% 7.24% 1715 7.67% 7.59% 7.52% 7.44% 7.34% 7.23% (C1osing Mar 12) 1715 7.77% 7.69% 7.61% 7.53% 7.43% 7.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.9650/62.9750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com