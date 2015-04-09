Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.44% 06.44% 06.44% (Apr 7) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.86% 05.86% 05.86% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.00/28.50 66.50/68.50 109.50/111.50 151.50/153.50 1100 27.00/28.50 66.00/67.50 109.00/111.00 151.00/153.00 1200 26.50/28.00 66.00/67.50 109.00/111.00 151.00/153.00 1300 26.75/28.25 66.00/68.00 109.00/111.00 151.00/153.00 1400 26.50/28.00 66.00/67.50 109.00/111.00 150.50/152.50 1500 26.50/28.00 66.00/67.50 109.00/111.00 151.00/153.00 1600 26.50/28.00 66.00/67.50 109.00/111.00 151.00/153.00 1715 26.50/28.00 66.00/67.50 109.00/111.00 151.00/153.00 (C1osing Apr 7) 1715 29.25/30.25 69.00/70.00 111.50/113.00 153.00/155.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 193.00/195.00 233.50/235.50 273.00/275.00 311.50/313.50 1100 192.50/194.50 233.00/235.00 273.00/275.00 311.50/313.50 1200 192.50/194.50 233.00/235.00 273.00/275.00 311.50/313.50 1300 192.50/194.50 233.00/235.00 273.00/275.00 311.50/313.50 1400 192.00/194.00 232.50/234.50 272.50/274.50 311.00/313.00 1500 192.50/194.50 233.00/235.00 273.00/275.00 311.50/313.50 1600 192.50/194.50 233.00/235.00 273.00/275.00 311.50/313.50 1715 192.50/194.50 233.00/235.00 273.00/275.00 311.50/313.50 (C1osing Apr 7) 1715 194.50/196.50 235.50/237.50 275.50/277.50 314.00/316.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 349.50/351.50 384.50/386.50 420.50/422.50 454.50/456.50 1100 350.00/352.00 385.00/387.00 421.00/423.00 455.00/457.00 1200 350.00/352.00 385.50/387.50 421.50/423.50 455.50/457.50 1300 350.00/352.00 385.50/387.50 421.50/423.50 455.50/457.50 1400 349.50/351.50 385.00/387.00 421.00/423.00 455.00/457.00 1500 350.00/352.00 385.50/387.50 422.00/424.00 456.00/458.00 1600 350.00/352.00 385.50/387.50 421.50/423.50 455.50/457.50 1715 350.00/352.00 385.50/387.50 422.00/424.00 456.00/458.00 (C1osing Apr 7) 1715 352.50/354.50 388.00/390.00 424.00/426.00 458.00/460.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.09% 8.03% 7.99% 7.97% 7.95% 7.92% 1100 8.03% 7.96% 7.95% 7.94% 7.92% 7.91% 1200 7.98% 7.97% 7.95% 7.94% 7.92% 7.91% 1300 8.03% 7.98% 7.95% 7.94% 7.93% 7.92% 1400 7.98% 7.97% 7.94% 7.92% 7.91% 7.90% 1500 7.98% 7.97% 7.96% 7.95% 7.93% 7.92% 1600 7.98% 7.97% 7.96% 7.95% 7.93% 7.92% 1715 7.99% 7.98% 7.96% 7.95% 7.93% 7.92% (C1osing Apr 7) 1715 8.21% 8.09% 8.01% 7.98% 7.96% 7.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.87% 7.80% 7.72% 7.65% 7.56% 7.48% 1100 7.87% 7.80% 7.73% 7.65% 7.57% 7.48% 1200 7.87% 7.80% 7.73% 7.66% 7.58% 7.49% 1300 7.87% 7.80% 7.74% 7.67% 7.58% 7.49% 1400 7.86% 7.79% 7.73% 7.66% 7.57% 7.49% 1500 7.88% 7.80% 7.74% 7.67% 7.59% 7.51% 1600 7.88% 7.80% 7.74% 7.67% 7.58% 7.50% 1715 7.88% 7.81% 7.74% 7.68% 7.60% 7.51% (C1osing Apr 7) 1715 7.92% 7.84% 7.77% 7.70% 7.61% 7.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.2375/62.2475 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com