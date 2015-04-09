Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.50/04.50 06.59% 05.86% 06.84% (Apr 8) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.44% 06.44% 06.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/24.00 62.00/64.00 105.00/107.00 147.00/149.00 1100 22.00/23.50 61.50/63.50 104.50/106.50 146.50/148.50 1200 22.50/23.50 62.00/63.50 105.00/107.00 147.00/149.00 1300 22.00/24.00 61.50/63.50 104.50/106.50 146.50/148.50 1400 22.25/24.25 61.75/63.75 104.75/106.75 146.75/148.75 1500 22.50/24.00 62.00/63.50 105.00/107.00 147.00/149.00 1600 22.00/24.00 62.00/64.00 105.25/107.25 147.25/149.25 1715 22.75/23.75 62.00/63.50 105.00/107.00 147.00/149.00 (C1osing Apr 8) 1715 26.50/28.00 66.00/67.50 109.00/111.00 151.00/153.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 188.50/190.50 229.50/231.50 269.50/271.50 308.50/310.50 1100 188.00/190.00 229.00/231.00 269.00/271.00 308.00/310.00 1200 188.50/190.50 229.50/231.50 269.50/271.50 308.50/310.50 1300 188.25/190.25 229.00/231.00 269.00/271.00 308.00/310.00 1400 188.50/190.50 229.50/231.50 269.50/271.50 308.50/310.50 1500 188.50/190.50 229.50/231.50 269.50/271.50 308.50/310.50 1600 189.25/191.25 230.00/232.00 270.00/272.00 309.00/311.00 1715 189.50/191.50 230.50/232.50 270.50/272.50 309.50/311.50 (C1osing Apr 8) 1715 192.50/194.50 233.00/235.00 273.00/275.00 311.50/313.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 347.00/349.00 383.00/385.00 420.00/422.00 454.50/456.50 1100 347.00/349.00 383.00/385.00 419.50/421.50 453.50/455.50 1200 347.50/349.50 383.50/385.50 420.50/422.50 455.00/457.00 1300 347.00/349.00 383.00/385.00 419.50/421.50 454.00/456.00 1400 347.50/349.50 383.50/385.50 420.00/422.00 454.50/456.50 1500 347.50/349.50 383.50/385.50 420.50/422.50 455.00/457.00 1600 348.00/350.00 384.25/386.25 421.00/423.00 455.50/457.50 1715 348.50/350.50 384.50/386.50 421.50/423.50 456.00/458.00 (C1osing Apr 8) 1715 350.00/352.00 385.50/387.50 422.00/424.00 456.00/458.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.02% 7.99% 7.96% 7.95% 7.94% 7.94% 1100 7.93% 7.94% 7.93% 7.93% 7.92% 7.93% 1200 7.98% 7.98% 7.96% 7.95% 7.94% 7.94% 1300 7.96% 7.94% 7.93% 7.93% 7.93% 7.92% 1400 8.01% 7.97% 7.95% 7.95% 7.95% 7.94% 1500 8.01% 7.98% 7.97% 7.96% 7.95% 7.95% 1600 8.00% 8.00% 7.98% 7.97% 7.97% 7.96% 1715 8.01% 7.98% 7.97% 7.97% 7.98% 7.97% (C1osing Apr 8) 1715 7.99% 7.98% 7.96% 7.95% 7.93% 7.92% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.89% 7.82% 7.76% 7.69% 7.62% 7.54% 1100 7.88% 7.82% 7.76% 7.69% 7.61% 7.53% 1200 7.89% 7.83% 7.77% 7.70% 7.63% 7.55% 1300 7.88% 7.82% 7.76% 7.69% 7.61% 7.54% 1400 7.90% 7.83% 7.78% 7.70% 7.62% 7.55% 1500 7.90% 7.83% 7.78% 7.71% 7.63% 7.56% 1600 7.91% 7.84% 7.79% 7.72% 7.64% 7.56% 1715 7.92% 7.85% 7.80% 7.72% 7.65% 7.57% (C1osing Apr 8) 1715 7.88% 7.81% 7.74% 7.68% 7.60% 7.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.2400/62.2500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com