Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.45/07.50 03.25/04.50 02.20/03.00 06.38% 06.34% 06.44% (Apr 9) 1000 04.50/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.50/04.50 06.59% 05.86% 06.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.00/21.00 59.00/60.50 102.00/104.00 144.00/146.00 1100 19.00/21.00 58.50/60.50 101.75/103.75 143.50/145.50 1200 19.50/20.50 58.50/60.00 101.00/103.00 142.50/144.50 1300 19.00/21.00 58.25/60.25 101.25/103.25 142.75/144.75 1400 19.00/20.50 58.00/60.00 101.00/103.00 143.00/145.00 1500 19.00/20.50 58.25/60.25 101.00/103.00 143.00/145.00 1600 19.00/20.50 58.00/60.00 101.00/103.00 143.00/145.00 1715 19.50/21.00 58.50/60.50 101.00/103.00 142.50/144.50 (C1osing Apr 9) 1715 22.75/23.75 62.00/63.50 105.00/107.00 147.00/149.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 185.75/187.75 226.50/228.50 266.50/268.50 305.50/307.50 1100 185.00/187.00 225.50/227.50 265.25/267.25 304.00/306.00 1200 184.00/186.00 224.00/226.00 263.50/265.50 302.00/304.00 1300 184.00/186.00 224.00/226.00 263.50/265.50 301.75/303.75 1400 185.00/187.00 225.50/227.50 265.00/267.00 304.00/306.00 1500 185.00/187.00 225.50/227.50 265.50/267.50 304.50/306.50 1600 185.00/187.00 225.50/227.50 265.50/267.50 304.50/306.50 1715 184.00/186.00 224.50/226.50 264.00/266.00 302.50/304.50 (C1osing Apr 9) 1715 189.50/191.50 230.50/232.50 270.50/272.50 309.50/311.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 344.00/346.00 380.00/382.00 416.50/418.50 451.00/453.00 1100 342.50/344.50 378.00/380.00 414.50/416.50 449.00/451.00 1200 340.25/342.25 375.75/377.75 411.75/413.75 446.00/448.00 1300 340.00/342.00 375.50/377.50 411.50/413.50 446.00/448.00 1400 342.50/344.50 378.00/380.00 414.50/416.50 449.00/451.00 1500 343.00/345.00 378.50/380.50 415.50/417.50 450.00/452.00 1600 343.00/345.00 379.00/381.00 416.00/418.00 450.50/452.50 1715 341.00/343.00 376.50/378.50 413.00/415.00 447.50/449.50 (C1osing Apr 9) 1715 348.50/350.50 384.50/386.50 421.50/423.50 456.00/458.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.96% 7.94% 7.93% 7.92% 7.92% 7.91% 1100 7.89% 7.91% 7.91% 7.90% 7.89% 7.88% 1200 7.86% 7.86% 7.85% 7.85% 7.84% 7.83% 1300 7.86% 7.87% 7.86% 7.85% 7.84% 7.82% 1400 7.82% 7.86% 7.87% 7.89% 7.89% 7.88% 1500 7.84% 7.87% 7.87% 7.89% 7.89% 7.89% 1600 7.82% 7.86% 7.87% 7.89% 7.90% 7.89% 1715 7.92% 7.88% 7.86% 7.85% 7.86% 7.85% (C1osing Apr 9) 1715 8.01% 7.98% 7.97% 7.97% 7.98% 7.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.86% 7.80% 7.74% 7.67% 7.59% 7.51% 1100 7.83% 7.76% 7.70% 7.63% 7.55% 7.48% 1200 7.77% 7.71% 7.65% 7.58% 7.50% 7.43% 1300 7.77% 7.70% 7.64% 7.57% 7.50% 7.43% 1400 7.83% 7.77% 7.70% 7.63% 7.55% 7.48% 1500 7.84% 7.78% 7.72% 7.65% 7.57% 7.50% 1600 7.84% 7.78% 7.72% 7.66% 7.58% 7.51% 1715 7.79% 7.73% 7.68% 7.61% 7.53% 7.46% (C1osing Apr 9) 1715 7.92% 7.85% 7.80% 7.72% 7.65% 7.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.3100/62.3200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com