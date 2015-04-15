Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.85% 05.85% 05.85% (Apr 13) 1000 03.50/04.25 02.25/02.75 01.25/01.50 06.83% 06.58% 07.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.50/18.00 55.50/57.00 98.00/100.00 139.00/141.00 1100 16.00/17.50 55.00/57.00 97.25/99.25 138.25/140.25 1200 16.00/17.50 55.00/57.00 97.00/99.00 138.00/140.00 1300 16.00/17.50 55.00/57.00 97.25/99.25 138.25/140.25 1400 16.00/17.50 55.00/57.00 96.50/98.50 137.50/139.50 1500 16.25/17.75 55.25/57.25 97.00/99.00 138.00/140.00 1600 16.25/17.75 55.25/57.25 96.75/98.75 137.50/139.50 1715 16.00/17.50 55.00/57.00 96.50/98.50 137.00/139.00 (C1osing Apr 13) 1715 18.00/19.00 57.25/58.75 99.75/101.25 140.50/142.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 180.00/182.00 220.00/222.00 259.00/261.00 297.50/299.50 1100 178.75/180.75 218.50/220.50 257.00/259.00 295.50/297.50 1200 179.00/181.00 219.00/221.00 258.00/260.00 296.00/298.00 1300 179.00/181.00 218.50/220.50 257.50/259.50 295.50/297.50 1400 178.00/180.00 217.50/219.50 256.00/258.00 293.50/295.50 1500 178.50/180.50 217.50/219.50 256.00/258.00 294.00/296.00 1600 178.00/180.00 217.50/219.50 256.00/258.00 294.00/296.00 1715 177.50/179.50 217.00/219.00 255.50/257.50 293.00/295.00 (C1osing Apr 13) 1715 181.50/183.50 221.50/223.50 261.00/263.00 299.50/301.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 335.50/337.50 370.50/372.50 406.50/408.50 441.00/443.00 1100 333.00/335.00 368.00/370.00 403.75/405.75 438.00/440.00 1200 333.50/335.50 368.00/370.00 404.00/406.00 438.00/440.00 1300 333.50/335.50 368.50/370.50 404.50/406.50 438.50/440.50 1400 330.50/332.50 365.00/367.00 400.50/402.50 434.50/436.50 1500 331.50/333.50 366.00/368.00 402.00/404.00 436.00/438.00 1600 331.50/333.50 366.00/368.00 402.00/404.00 436.00/438.00 1715 330.50/332.50 365.00/367.00 401.00/403.00 435.00/437.00 (C1osing Apr 13) 1715 338.00/340.00 373.00/375.00 409.50/411.50 444.00/446.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.82% 7.82% 7.80% 7.79% 7.78% 7.76% 1100 7.75% 7.77% 7.76% 7.74% 7.73% 7.71% 1200 7.75% 7.76% 7.74% 7.74% 7.75% 7.73% 1300 7.75% 7.77% 7.76% 7.75% 7.73% 7.72% 1400 7.75% 7.73% 7.71% 7.70% 7.70% 7.68% 1500 7.80% 7.77% 7.74% 7.73% 7.70% 7.68% 1600 7.80% 7.75% 7.72% 7.70% 7.70% 7.68% 1715 7.76% 7.74% 7.70% 7.69% 7.68% 7.67% (C1osing Apr 13) 1715 7.85% 7.84% 7.81% 7.78% 7.78% 7.77% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.71% 7.65% 7.59% 7.52% 7.44% 7.39% 1100 7.66% 7.60% 7.53% 7.47% 7.39% 7.34% 1200 7.68% 7.61% 7.54% 7.47% 7.39% 7.35% 1300 7.67% 7.61% 7.55% 7.48% 7.40% 7.35% 1400 7.62% 7.54% 7.47% 7.41% 7.33% 7.29% 1500 7.63% 7.56% 7.50% 7.44% 7.36% 7.31% 1600 7.63% 7.56% 7.50% 7.44% 7.36% 7.31% 1715 7.61% 7.54% 7.48% 7.42% 7.35% 7.30% (C1osing Apr 13) 1715 7.72% 7.67% 7.60% 7.54% 7.47% 7.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.3650/62.3750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com