Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/06.00 01.10/01.60 03.25/04.50 06.22% 06.44% 06.34% (Apr 15) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.85% 05.85% 05.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.25/14.25 51.50/53.50 93.25/95.25 134.00/136.00 1100 12.75/13.75 51.50/53.50 93.50/95.50 134.50/136.50 1200 12.50/14.00 51.50/53.50 93.50/95.50 134.00/136.00 1300 12.50/14.00 51.50/53.50 93.50/95.50 134.00/136.00 1400 12.50/14.00 51.50/53.50 93.00/95.00 134.00/136.00 1500 12.50/14.00 51.50/53.50 93.25/95.25 134.00/136.00 1600 12.50/14.00 51.50/53.50 93.00/95.00 134.00/136.00 1715 12.50/14.00 51.50/53.50 93.75/95.75 135.00/137.00 (C1osing Apr 15) 1715 16.00/17.50 55.00/57.00 96.50/98.50 137.00/139.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.50/176.50 214.00/216.00 252.50/254.50 290.50/292.50 1100 174.50/176.50 214.50/216.50 252.50/254.50 290.50/292.50 1200 174.50/176.50 214.00/216.00 252.50/254.50 290.00/292.00 1300 174.50/176.50 214.00/216.00 252.50/254.50 290.50/292.50 1400 174.50/176.50 214.00/216.00 252.50/254.50 290.50/292.50 1500 174.50/176.50 214.00/216.00 252.50/254.50 290.00/292.00 1600 174.50/176.50 214.00/216.00 252.50/254.50 290.50/292.50 1715 176.00/178.00 216.00/218.00 255.00/257.00 293.50/295.50 (C1osing Apr 15) 1715 177.50/179.50 217.00/219.00 255.50/257.50 293.00/295.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 328.50/330.50 363.00/365.00 399.00/401.00 433.00/435.00 1100 327.50/329.50 361.50/363.50 397.50/399.50 431.50/433.50 1200 327.50/329.50 362.50/364.50 398.50/400.50 432.50/434.50 1300 328.00/330.00 362.50/364.50 398.50/400.50 432.50/434.50 1400 328.00/330.00 362.50/364.50 398.50/400.50 432.50/434.50 1500 327.50/329.50 362.00/364.00 398.00/400.00 432.50/434.50 1600 328.00/330.00 362.50/364.50 398.50/400.50 432.50/434.50 1715 331.50/333.50 366.50/368.50 403.00/405.00 437.50/439.50 (C1osing Apr 15) 1715 330.50/332.50 365.00/367.00 401.00/403.00 435.00/437.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.86% 7.78% 7.75% 7.73% 7.72% 7.69% 1100 7.86% 7.80% 7.78% 7.74% 7.73% 7.70% 1200 7.86% 7.80% 7.76% 7.73% 7.72% 7.70% 1300 7.86% 7.80% 7.76% 7.73% 7.72% 7.70% 1400 7.87% 7.77% 7.75% 7.73% 7.72% 7.70% 1500 7.87% 7.79% 7.76% 7.73% 7.72% 7.70% 1600 7.87% 7.77% 7.75% 7.74% 7.73% 7.70% 1715 7.87% 7.83% 7.81% 7.80% 7.80% 7.78% (C1osing Apr 15) 1715 7.76% 7.74% 7.70% 7.69% 7.68% 7.67% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.63% 7.58% 7.52% 7.44% 7.37% 7.33% 1100 7.63% 7.56% 7.49% 7.41% 7.34% 7.30% 1200 7.63% 7.56% 7.50% 7.44% 7.36% 7.32% 1300 7.64% 7.57% 7.51% 7.44% 7.36% 7.32% 1400 7.64% 7.57% 7.51% 7.44% 7.36% 7.32% 1500 7.63% 7.56% 7.50% 7.43% 7.36% 7.32% 1600 7.64% 7.58% 7.51% 7.44% 7.37% 7.33% 1715 7.72% 7.66% 7.60% 7.53% 7.45% 7.41% (C1osing Apr 15) 1715 7.61% 7.54% 7.48% 7.42% 7.35% 7.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.3000/62.3100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com