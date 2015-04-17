Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.35/06.10 03.25/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.36% 06.34% 06.44% (Apr 16) 1000 04.25/06.00 01.10/01.60 03.25/04.50 06.22% 06.44% 06.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/12.50 50.00/52.00 92.00/94.00 133.50/135.50 1100 11.50/12.50 50.50/51.50 92.75/93.75 133.50/135.50 1200 11.00/12.50 50.00/52.00 92.00/94.00 133.25/135.25 1300 11.25/12.75 50.25/52.25 92.50/94.50 133.75/135.70 1400 11.50/13.00 50.50/52.50 92.50/94.50 133.75/135.75 1500 11.50/13.00 50.50/52.50 92.50/94.50 133.75/135.75 1600 11.00/13.00 50.00/52.00 92.00/94.00 133.50/135.50 1715 11.50/13.00 50.50/52.50 92.50/94.50 133.50/135.50 (C1osing Apr 16) 1715 12.50/14.00 51.50/53.50 93.75/95.75 135.00/137.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.50/176.50 214.50/216.50 253.50/255.50 291.50/293.50 1100 174.50/176.50 214.50/216.50 253.50/255.50 292.00/294.00 1200 174.50/176.50 214.50/216.50 253.50/255.50 292.50/294.50 1300 175.00/177.00 215.50/217.50 255.00/257.00 294.00/296.00 1400 175.00/177.00 215.50/217.50 255.00/257.00 293.50/295.50 1500 175.00/177.00 215.50/217.50 255.00/257.00 293.50/295.50 1600 175.00/177.00 215.00/217.00 254.50/256.50 293.00/295.00 1715 174.50/176.50 214.50/216.50 254.00/256.00 292.50/294.50 (C1osing Apr 16) 1715 176.00/178.00 216.00/218.00 255.00/257.00 293.50/295.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 329.50/331.50 364.50/366.50 401.00/403.00 435.50/437.50 1100 330.00/332.00 365.00/367.00 401.50/403.50 436.00/438.00 1200 331.00/333.00 366.00/368.00 403.00/405.00 437.50/439.50 1300 332.50/334.50 368.00/370.00 405.00/407.00 439.50/441.50 1400 332.00/334.00 367.50/369.50 404.50/406.50 439.00/441.00 1500 332.00/334.00 367.00/369.00 403.75/405.75 438.50/440.50 1600 331.50/333.50 367.00/369.00 403.75/405.75 438.50/440.50 1715 331.00/333.00 366.00/368.00 402.50/404.50 437.00/439.00 (C1osing Apr 16) 1715 331.50/333.50 366.50/368.50 403.00/405.00 437.50/439.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.84% 7.79% 7.79% 7.78% 7.78% 7.76% 1100 7.85% 7.80% 7.79% 7.78% 7.78% 7.76% 1200 7.84% 7.79% 7.78% 7.78% 7.79% 7.77% 1300 7.89% 7.83% 7.81% 7.81% 7.82% 7.81% 1400 7.94% 7.84% 7.82% 7.81% 7.82% 7.81% 1500 7.94% 7.84% 7.81% 7.81% 7.82% 7.81% 1600 7.85% 7.79% 7.79% 7.80% 7.81% 7.80% 1715 7.93% 7.83% 7.80% 7.78% 7.78% 7.78% (C1osing Apr 16) 1715 7.87% 7.83% 7.81% 7.80% 7.80% 7.78% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.69% 7.63% 7.57% 7.51% 7.43% 7.39% 1100 7.70% 7.64% 7.58% 7.52% 7.44% 7.40% 1200 7.72% 7.67% 7.61% 7.54% 7.47% 7.42% 1300 7.76% 7.71% 7.65% 7.58% 7.51% 7.46% 1400 7.75% 7.69% 7.64% 7.58% 7.50% 7.45% 1500 7.75% 7.69% 7.63% 7.56% 7.48% 7.44% 1600 7.73% 7.68% 7.63% 7.56% 7.49% 7.44% 1715 7.72% 7.67% 7.61% 7.54% 7.46% 7.41% (C1osing Apr 16) 1715 7.72% 7.66% 7.60% 7.53% 7.45% 7.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.3600/62.3700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com