Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.84% 05.84% 05.84% (Apr 17) 1000 04.35/06.10 03.25/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.36% 06.34% 06.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.75/11.25 48.50/50.50 90.50/92.50 131.50/133.50 1100 09.75/11.25 48.50/50.50 90.50/92.50 131.25/133.25 1200 09.75/11.25 48.50/50.50 90.50/92.50 131.25/133.25 1300 09.50/11.00 48.50/50.50 90.50/92.50 131.25/133.25 1400 10.25/11.00 49.00/50.50 90.75/92.25 131.50/133.50 1500 09.50/11.00 48.50/50.50 90.50/92.50 131.25/133.20 1600 09.75/11.75 48.50/50.50 90.50/92.50 131.25/133.20 1715 10.25/11.25 48.75/50.25 90.25/91.75 130.50/132.50 (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 11.50/13.00 50.50/52.50 92.50/94.50 133.50/135.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 172.50/174.50 212.00/214.00 251.00/253.00 289.00/291.00 1100 172.00/174.00 211.50/213.50 250.50/252.50 288.50/290.50 1200 172.00/174.00 211.50/213.50 250.00/252.00 288.00/290.00 1300 172.00/174.00 211.50/213.50 250.00/252.00 288.00/290.00 1400 172.00/174.00 211.25/213.25 249.75/251.75 287.75/289.75 1500 172.00/174.00 211.00/213.00 249.50/251.50 287.50/289.50 1600 172.00/174.00 211.00/213.00 249.50/251.50 287.50/289.50 1715 171.00/173.00 210.00/212.00 248.50/250.50 286.50/288.50 (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 174.50/176.50 214.50/216.50 254.00/256.00 292.50/294.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 327.00/329.00 361.50/363.50 397.50/399.50 432.00/434.00 1100 326.50/328.50 361.00/363.00 397.00/399.00 431.00/433.00 1200 326.00/328.00 360.50/362.50 396.50/398.50 431.00/433.00 1300 326.00/328.00 360.50/362.50 396.50/398.50 430.50/432.50 1400 325.25/327.25 359.50/361.50 396.00/398.00 430.50/432.50 1500 325.50/327.50 360.00/362.00 396.00/398.00 430.50/432.50 1600 325.50/327.50 360.00/362.00 396.00/398.00 430.50/432.50 1715 324.50/326.50 359.00/361.00 395.00/397.00 429.00/431.00 (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 331.00/333.00 366.00/368.00 402.50/404.50 437.00/439.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.80% 7.75% 7.74% 7.73% 7.72% 7.71% 1100 7.80% 7.75% 7.72% 7.71% 7.70% 7.69% 1200 7.80% 7.75% 7.72% 7.71% 7.70% 7.67% 1300 7.78% 7.74% 7.72% 7.70% 7.70% 7.67% 1400 7.81% 7.73% 7.71% 7.68% 7.67% 7.64% 1500 7.75% 7.71% 7.68% 7.67% 7.65% 7.62% 1600 7.78% 7.72% 7.69% 7.68% 7.66% 7.63% 1715 7.76% 7.67% 7.63% 7.62% 7.61% 7.58% (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 7.93% 7.83% 7.80% 7.78% 7.78% 7.78% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.64% 7.58% 7.52% 7.45% 7.37% 7.33% 1100 7.62% 7.57% 7.50% 7.43% 7.35% 7.31% 1200 7.61% 7.56% 7.49% 7.42% 7.35% 7.31% 1300 7.61% 7.55% 7.49% 7.42% 7.34% 7.30% 1400 7.58% 7.51% 7.45% 7.39% 7.32% 7.28% 1500 7.56% 7.51% 7.45% 7.38% 7.30% 7.27% 1600 7.57% 7.51% 7.45% 7.39% 7.31% 7.28% 1715 7.53% 7.48% 7.42% 7.35% 7.28% 7.24% (C1osing Apr 17) 1715 7.72% 7.67% 7.61% 7.54% 7.46% 7.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.9100/62.9200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com