Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.37% 06.37% 06.37% (Apr 20) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.84% 05.84% 05.84% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.75/10.25 47.50/49.50 89.00/91.00 129.75/131.75 1100 08.75/10.25 47.50/49.00 89.00/91.00 129.50/131.50 1200 08.50/10.00 47.00/49.00 88.50/90.50 129.00/131.00 1300 08.75/09.75 47.25/48.75 88.75/90.25 128.75/130.70 1400 08.50/10.00 47.00/49.00 88.50/90.50 129.00/131.00 1500 08.00/10.00 47.00/49.00 88.50/90.00 129.00/130.25 1600 08.50/10.00 47.00/49.00 88.50/90.00 129.00/131.00 1715 09.00/10.00 47.00/49.00 88.50/90.50 129.00/131.00 (C1osing Apr 20) 1715 10.25/11.25 48.75/50.25 90.25/91.75 130.50/132.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 170.50/172.50 209.50/211.50 247.50/249.50 285.00/287.00 1100 170.00/172.00 209.00/211.00 247.00/249.00 284.50/286.50 1200 169.50/171.50 208.50/210.50 246.50/248.50 284.00/286.00 1300 169.00/171.00 208.00/210.00 246.00/248.00 283.50/285.50 1400 169.00/171.00 208.00/210.00 246.00/248.00 283.50/285.50 1500 169.00/171.00 208.00/210.00 246.00/248.00 284.00/286.00 1600 169.25/171.25 208.50/210.50 246.50/248.50 284.00/286.00 1715 169.00/171.00 208.00/210.00 246.00/248.00 283.50/285.50 (C1osing Apr 20) 1715 171.00/173.00 210.00/212.00 248.50/250.50 286.50/288.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 322.50/324.50 357.00/359.00 393.00/395.00 427.00/429.00 1100 322.00/324.00 356.50/358.50 392.50/394.50 426.50/428.50 1200 321.50/323.50 356.00/358.00 392.00/394.00 426.50/428.50 1300 321.00/323.00 355.50/357.50 391.50/393.50 425.50/427.50 1400 321.00/323.00 355.50/357.50 391.50/393.50 426.00/428.00 1500 321.50/323.50 356.00/358.00 392.00/394.00 426.50/428.50 1600 321.50/323.50 356.00/358.00 392.00/394.00 426.50/428.50 1715 321.00/323.00 355.50/357.50 391.50/393.50 426.00/428.00 (C1osing Apr 20) 1715 324.50/326.50 359.00/361.00 395.00/397.00 429.00/431.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.80% 7.68% 7.65% 7.64% 7.62% 7.58% 1100 7.77% 7.68% 7.65% 7.63% 7.61% 7.57% 1200 7.73% 7.64% 7.61% 7.60% 7.59% 7.56% 1300 7.73% 7.65% 7.61% 7.59% 7.58% 7.55% 1400 7.75% 7.66% 7.64% 7.61% 7.59% 7.56% 1500 7.74% 7.64% 7.61% 7.60% 7.59% 7.56% 1600 7.75% 7.66% 7.63% 7.61% 7.61% 7.58% 1715 7.75% 7.66% 7.63% 7.60% 7.59% 7.56% (C1osing Apr 20) 1715 7.76% 7.67% 7.63% 7.62% 7.61% 7.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.51% 7.45% 7.38% 7.32% 7.24% 7.21% 1100 7.50% 7.44% 7.38% 7.32% 7.24% 7.21% 1200 7.49% 7.43% 7.37% 7.31% 7.24% 7.21% 1300 7.48% 7.42% 7.36% 7.31% 7.23% 7.20% 1400 7.50% 7.44% 7.38% 7.32% 7.25% 7.22% 1500 7.50% 7.45% 7.39% 7.33% 7.26% 7.23% 1600 7.51% 7.45% 7.39% 7.33% 7.26% 7.23% 1715 7.49% 7.43% 7.37% 7.32% 7.25% 7.22% (C1osing Apr 20) 1715 7.53% 7.48% 7.42% 7.35% 7.28% 7.24% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.8500/62.8600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com