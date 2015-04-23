Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.81% 05.81% 05.81% (Apr 21) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.37% 06.37% 06.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.50/09.00 45.75/47.75 87.25/89.25 127.50/129.50 1100 07.50/09.00 46.00/47.50 87.50/89.00 127.50/129.50 1200 07.75/08.25 46.00/47.50 87.50/89.00 127.75/129.70 1300 07.00/08.75 46.00/47.50 87.00/89.00 127.25/129.25 1400 07.50/09.00 46.00/47.50 87.50/89.00 127.50/129.50 1500 07.25/08.75 46.00/48.00 87.25/89.25 127.50/129.50 1600 07.50/09.50 46.00/47.75 88.00/89.50 128.00/130.00 1715 07.50/09.00 46.00/47.50 87.50/89.00 127.50/129.50 (C1osing Apr 21) 1715 09.00/10.00 47.00/49.00 88.50/90.50 129.00/131.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 167.50/169.50 206.00/208.00 244.00/246.00 281.50/283.50 1100 167.50/169.50 206.50/208.50 244.50/246.50 282.00/284.00 1200 168.00/170.00 206.50/208.50 244.50/246.50 282.50/284.50 1300 167.25/169.25 206.00/208.00 244.00/246.00 281.75/283.75 1400 167.50/169.50 206.00/208.00 244.00/246.00 281.50/283.50 1500 167.75/169.75 206.50/208.50 244.50/246.50 282.00/284.00 1600 168.00/170.00 206.50/208.50 244.50/246.50 282.50/284.50 1715 167.50/169.50 206.00/208.00 244.00/246.00 282.00/284.00 (C1osing Apr 21) 1715 169.00/171.00 208.00/210.00 246.00/248.00 283.50/285.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 319.00/321.00 353.00/355.00 389.00/391.00 423.00/425.00 1100 319.50/321.50 353.50/355.50 389.50/391.50 424.00/426.00 1200 320.00/322.00 354.00/356.00 390.00/392.00 424.50/426.50 1300 319.00/321.00 353.00/355.00 388.75/390.75 423.00/425.00 1400 319.00/321.00 353.00/355.00 389.00/391.00 423.00/425.00 1500 319.50/321.50 354.00/356.00 390.00/392.00 424.00/426.00 1600 320.50/322.50 355.00/357.00 391.00/393.00 425.50/427.50 1715 320.00/322.00 354.50/356.50 390.50/392.50 425.00/427.00 (C1osing Apr 21) 1715 321.00/323.00 355.50/357.50 391.50/393.50 426.00/428.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.77% 7.67% 7.63% 7.60% 7.57% 7.54% 1100 7.77% 7.67% 7.63% 7.60% 7.59% 7.56% 1200 7.77% 7.67% 7.64% 7.62% 7.59% 7.56% 1300 7.74% 7.62% 7.59% 7.56% 7.54% 7.51% 1400 7.75% 7.65% 7.61% 7.58% 7.55% 7.52% 1500 7.79% 7.66% 7.61% 7.59% 7.57% 7.54% 1600 7.78% 7.69% 7.64% 7.61% 7.57% 7.54% 1715 7.76% 7.66% 7.62% 7.59% 7.57% 7.54% (C1osing Apr 21) 1715 7.75% 7.66% 7.63% 7.60% 7.59% 7.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.48% 7.42% 7.36% 7.30% 7.22% 7.20% 1100 7.49% 7.43% 7.37% 7.31% 7.24% 7.22% 1200 7.50% 7.44% 7.38% 7.32% 7.25% 7.22% 1300 7.46% 7.39% 7.33% 7.27% 7.20% 7.17% 1400 7.46% 7.40% 7.34% 7.28% 7.21% 7.18% 1500 7.47% 7.41% 7.36% 7.30% 7.23% 7.20% 1600 7.49% 7.43% 7.38% 7.32% 7.25% 7.22% 1715 7.48% 7.43% 7.38% 7.32% 7.25% 7.23% (C1osing Apr 21) 1715 7.49% 7.43% 7.37% 7.32% 7.25% 7.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 62.8175/62.8275 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com