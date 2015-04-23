Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.40/05.90 01.00/01.50 03.40/04.40 06.38% 05.80% 06.57% (Apr 22) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.81% 05.81% 05.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/04.50 42.00/43.50 83.50/85.00 123.50/125.50 1100 03.50/04.50 41.50/43.50 83.00/85.00 123.00/125.00 1200 03.50/04.50 42.00/43.50 83.25/84.75 123.00/125.00 1300 03.50/04.50 42.25/43.75 83.50/85.50 123.50/125.50 1400 03.75/04.50 42.50/44.00 83.75/85.75 123.75/125.75 1500 03.50/04.50 42.25/43.75 83.25/84.75 123.00/125.00 1600 03.00/04.50 41.50/43.50 82.50/84.50 122.00/124.00 1715 03.50/04.50 41.50/43.50 82.50/84.50 122.00/124.00 (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 07.50/09.00 46.00/47.50 87.50/89.00 127.50/129.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 163.50/165.50 202.00/204.00 240.00/242.00 278.00/280.00 1100 162.50/164.50 200.50/202.50 238.00/240.00 275.50/277.50 1200 163.00/165.00 201.00/203.00 238.50/240.50 276.00/278.00 1300 163.00/165.00 201.00/203.00 238.75/240.75 276.25/278.25 1400 163.00/165.00 201.25/203.25 238.75/240.75 276.25/278.25 1500 162.50/164.50 200.50/202.50 237.50/239.50 275.00/277.00 1600 161.50/163.50 199.50/201.50 236.50/238.50 274.00/276.00 1715 161.50/163.50 199.50/201.50 236.50/238.50 274.00/276.00 (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 167.50/169.50 206.00/208.00 244.00/246.00 282.00/284.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 315.50/317.50 349.50/351.50 385.50/387.50 419.50/421.50 1100 313.00/315.00 347.00/349.00 383.00/385.00 417.00/419.00 1200 313.50/315.50 348.00/350.00 384.00/386.00 418.00/420.00 1300 313.50/315.50 347.50/349.50 383.50/385.50 417.50/419.50 1400 313.50/315.50 347.50/349.50 383.50/385.50 417.50/419.50 1500 312.50/314.50 346.50/348.50 382.50/384.50 416.50/418.50 1600 311.00/313.00 345.00/347.00 381.00/383.00 415.00/417.00 1715 311.00/313.00 345.00/347.00 381.00/383.00 415.00/417.00 (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 320.00/322.00 354.50/356.50 390.50/392.50 425.00/427.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.75% 7.64% 7.60% 7.57% 7.55% 7.52% 1100 7.68% 7.60% 7.56% 7.51% 7.48% 7.44% 1200 7.72% 7.59% 7.55% 7.52% 7.49% 7.45% 1300 7.76% 7.63% 7.57% 7.52% 7.48% 7.45% 1400 7.81% 7.65% 7.59% 7.52% 7.49% 7.45% 1500 7.76% 7.58% 7.54% 7.50% 7.46% 7.41% 1600 7.67% 7.54% 7.48% 7.45% 7.42% 7.38% 1715 7.66% 7.52% 7.47% 7.44% 7.41% 7.36% (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 7.76% 7.66% 7.62% 7.59% 7.57% 7.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.46% 7.41% 7.34% 7.28% 7.20% 7.18% 1100 7.38% 7.33% 7.27% 7.21% 7.14% 7.12% 1200 7.38% 7.33% 7.28% 7.22% 7.15% 7.13% 1300 7.38% 7.33% 7.27% 7.21% 7.14% 7.12% 1400 7.38% 7.33% 7.27% 7.21% 7.14% 7.12% 1500 7.35% 7.30% 7.25% 7.19% 7.12% 7.10% 1600 7.32% 7.27% 7.22% 7.16% 7.09% 7.08% 1715 7.31% 7.26% 7.20% 7.15% 7.08% 7.06% (C1osing Apr 22) 1715 7.48% 7.43% 7.38% 7.32% 7.25% 7.23% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.3200/63.3300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com