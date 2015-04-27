Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/06.10 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.62% 06.71% 06.33% (Apr 23) 1000 04.40/05.90 01.00/01.50 03.40/04.40 06.38% 05.80% 06.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.00/03.50 40.00/42.00 81.00/83.00 120.50/122.50 1100 02.00/03.00 40.50/42.50 81.50/83.50 121.50/123.50 1200 02.00/03.00 40.75/42.75 82.00/84.00 122.00/124.00 1300 02.00/03.00 40.50/42.50 82.00/84.00 122.00/124.00 1400 02.00/03.00 40.50/42.50 81.50/83.50 121.50/123.50 1500 02.00/03.00 40.50/42.50 81.75/83.75 121.75/123.75 1600 02.00/03.00 40.50/42.50 82.00/84.00 122.00/124.00 1715 02.25/03.25 40.50/42.50 81.50/83.50 121.50/123.50 (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 03.50/04.50 41.50/43.50 82.50/84.50 122.00/124.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 160.00/162.00 197.50/199.50 234.50/236.50 272.00/274.00 1100 161.50/163.50 199.50/201.50 236.50/238.50 273.50/275.50 1200 162.00/164.00 200.50/202.50 237.50/239.50 275.00/277.00 1300 162.00/164.00 200.00/202.00 237.50/239.50 275.00/277.00 1400 161.50/163.50 199.50/201.50 237.00/239.00 274.50/276.50 1500 161.50/163.50 200.00/202.00 237.50/239.50 274.50/276.50 1600 162.00/164.00 200.00/202.00 237.50/239.50 275.00/277.00 1715 161.50/163.50 199.50/201.50 237.00/239.00 274.00/276.00 (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 161.50/163.50 199.50/201.50 236.50/238.50 274.00/276.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 309.00/311.00 343.00/345.00 379.00/381.00 413.00/415.00 1100 310.50/312.50 344.50/346.50 380.50/382.50 414.50/416.50 1200 312.00/314.00 346.00/348.00 382.00/384.00 416.00/418.00 1300 312.00/314.00 346.00/348.00 382.00/384.00 416.00/418.00 1400 311.50/313.50 345.50/347.50 381.50/383.50 415.50/417.50 1500 311.50/313.50 345.50/347.50 381.50/383.50 415.50/417.50 1600 312.00/314.00 346.00/348.00 382.00/384.00 416.00/418.00 1715 311.00/313.00 345.00/347.00 381.00/383.00 415.00/417.00 (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 311.00/313.00 345.00/347.00 381.00/383.00 415.00/417.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.61% 7.49% 7.44% 7.41% 7.37% 7.33% 1100 7.70% 7.54% 7.50% 7.48% 7.44% 7.39% 1200 7.75% 7.59% 7.54% 7.51% 7.49% 7.43% 1300 7.72% 7.60% 7.55% 7.52% 7.48% 7.44% 1400 7.69% 7.53% 7.49% 7.47% 7.44% 7.39% 1500 7.69% 7.55% 7.50% 7.47% 7.45% 7.41% 1600 7.68% 7.56% 7.51% 7.48% 7.44% 7.40% 1715 7.69% 7.52% 7.49% 7.47% 7.43% 7.39% (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 7.66% 7.52% 7.47% 7.44% 7.41% 7.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.27% 7.23% 7.17% 7.12% 7.06% 7.04% 1100 7.31% 7.26% 7.20% 7.15% 7.08% 7.07% 1200 7.36% 7.30% 7.24% 7.18% 7.11% 7.10% 1300 7.37% 7.31% 7.25% 7.19% 7.12% 7.11% 1400 7.33% 7.28% 7.22% 7.16% 7.09% 7.07% 1500 7.33% 7.27% 7.21% 7.16% 7.09% 7.07% 1600 7.33% 7.28% 7.22% 7.16% 7.09% 7.07% 1715 7.31% 7.26% 7.20% 7.14% 7.07% 7.06% (C1osing Apr 23) 1715 7.31% 7.26% 7.20% 7.15% 7.08% 7.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5600/63.5700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com