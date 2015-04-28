Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.74% 05.74% 05.74% (Apr 24) 1000 04.60/06.10 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.62% 06.71% 06.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/02.00 39.50/41.50 80.50/82.50 120.50/122.50 1100 00.75/01.75 39.00/41.00 80.00/82.00 119.50/121.50 1200 00.85/01.85 40.25/41.25 81.25/82.25 120.25/122.25 1300 00.75/01.75 39.50/41.50 80.50/82.50 120.50/122.50 1400 00.75/01.75 39.50/41.50 80.50/82.50 120.50/122.50 1500 00.75/01.75 40.00/42.00 81.00/83.00 120.50/122.50 1600 00.75/01.75 40.00/42.00 81.00/83.00 121.00/123.00 1715 01.00/02.00 40.00/42.00 81.00/83.00 121.00/123.00 (C1osing Apr 24) 1715 02.25/03.25 40.50/42.50 81.50/83.50 121.50/123.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 160.50/162.50 198.00/200.00 235.00/237.00 272.00/274.00 1100 159.00/161.00 196.00/198.00 232.50/234.50 269.00/271.00 1200 159.75/161.75 197.00/199.00 234.00/236.00 270.50/272.50 1300 160.00/162.00 197.00/199.00 233.50/235.50 270.00/272.00 1400 160.00/162.00 197.00/199.00 234.00/236.00 270.50/272.50 1500 160.00/162.00 197.50/199.50 234.50/236.50 271.50/273.50 1600 161.00/163.00 198.50/200.50 235.50/237.50 273.00/275.00 1715 160.50/162.50 198.00/200.00 235.00/237.00 272.50/274.50 (C1osing Apr 24) 1715 161.50/163.50 199.50/201.50 237.00/239.00 274.00/276.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 309.00/311.00 343.00/345.00 379.00/381.00 413.00/415.00 1100 305.00/307.00 338.50/340.50 374.00/376.00 408.00/410.00 1200 307.00/309.00 340.50/342.50 376.00/378.00 410.00/412.00 1300 306.50/308.50 340.50/342.50 376.50/378.50 410.50/412.50 1400 307.00/309.00 341.00/343.00 377.00/379.00 411.00/413.00 1500 308.00/310.00 342.00/344.00 378.00/380.00 412.00/414.00 1600 310.00/312.00 344.00/346.00 380.00/382.00 414.00/416.00 1715 309.50/311.50 344.00/346.00 380.00/382.00 414.00/416.00 (C1osing Apr 24) 1715 311.00/313.00 345.00/347.00 381.00/383.00 415.00/417.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.74% 7.54% 7.50% 7.47% 7.41% 7.36% 1100 7.65% 7.50% 7.43% 7.40% 7.34% 7.28% 1200 7.79% 7.57% 7.49% 7.44% 7.38% 7.33% 1300 7.74% 7.54% 7.50% 7.45% 7.38% 7.31% 1400 7.74% 7.54% 7.49% 7.44% 7.37% 7.32% 1500 7.84% 7.59% 7.50% 7.45% 7.39% 7.34% 1600 7.85% 7.60% 7.53% 7.50% 7.44% 7.38% 1715 7.86% 7.61% 7.54% 7.49% 7.43% 7.38% (C1osing Apr 24) 1715 7.69% 7.52% 7.49% 7.47% 7.43% 7.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.28% 7.23% 7.18% 7.12% 7.05% 7.04% 1100 7.20% 7.14% 7.08% 7.03% 6.96% 6.96% 1200 7.25% 7.19% 7.13% 7.07% 7.00% 6.99% 1300 7.23% 7.17% 7.12% 7.08% 7.01% 7.00% 1400 7.24% 7.18% 7.13% 7.08% 7.01% 7.00% 1500 7.27% 7.21% 7.15% 7.10% 7.03% 7.02% 1600 7.32% 7.26% 7.20% 7.15% 7.07% 7.06% 1715 7.31% 7.26% 7.21% 7.16% 7.08% 7.07% (C1osing Apr 24) 1715 7.31% 7.26% 7.20% 7.14% 7.07% 7.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.4800/63.4900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com