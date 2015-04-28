Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/03.10 01.05/01.55 01.05/01.55 06.04% 06.04% 06.04% (Apr 27) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.74% 05.74% 05.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 39.50/41.00 80.75/82.75 121.25/123.25 161.50/163.50 1100 39.25/40.25 80.25/81.75 120.25/121.75 160.25/162.25 1200 39.00/40.00 80.00/81.50 120.00/122.00 160.00/162.00 1300 39.25/40.25 80.25/81.75 120.25/121.75 160.25/162.25 1400 39.00/40.00 80.00/82.00 120.00/122.00 160.00/162.00 1500 38.50/40.00 79.50/81.50 119.50/121.50 159.50/161.50 1600 38.50/40.00 79.50/81.50 119.50/121.50 159.50/161.50 1715 38.50/40.00 79.50/81.50 119.50/121.50 159.50/161.50 (C1osing Apr 27) 1715 40.00/42.00 81.00/83.00 121.00/123.00 160.50/162.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 199.75/201.75 237.75/239.75 275.50/277.50 313.00/315.00 1100 198.50/200.50 236.25/238.25 274.00/276.00 311.00/313.00 1200 198.00/200.00 236.00/238.00 274.00/276.00 311.50/313.50 1300 198.50/200.50 236.00/238.00 274.00/276.00 311.50/313.50 1400 198.00/200.00 235.50/237.50 273.50/275.50 311.00/313.00 1500 198.00/200.00 236.00/238.00 274.00/276.00 311.50/313.50 1600 198.00/200.00 235.50/237.50 273.50/275.50 311.00/313.00 1715 197.50/199.50 235.00/237.00 273.00/275.00 310.50/312.50 (C1osing Apr 27) 1715 198.00/200.00 235.00/237.00 272.50/274.50 309.50/311.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 347.50/349.50 384.00/386.00 418.50/420.50 453.50/455.50 1100 346.00/348.00 382.50/384.50 417.00/419.00 452.00/454.00 1200 346.00/348.00 382.50/384.50 417.00/419.00 452.00/454.00 1300 346.00/348.00 382.50/384.50 417.00/419.00 452.00/454.00 1400 345.50/347.50 382.00/384.00 416.50/418.50 451.50/453.50 1500 346.00/348.00 382.50/384.50 417.00/419.00 452.00/454.00 1600 345.50/347.50 382.00/384.00 416.50/418.50 451.50/453.50 1715 345.00/347.00 381.50/383.50 416.00/418.00 451.00/453.00 (C1osing Apr 27) 1715 344.00/346.00 380.00/382.00 414.00/416.00 01.00/02.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.99% 7.71% 7.65% 7.60% 7.55% 7.51% 1100 7.90% 7.65% 7.58% 7.56% 7.52% 7.47% 1200 7.85% 7.63% 7.58% 7.54% 7.49% 7.46% 1300 7.91% 7.66% 7.59% 7.56% 7.52% 7.47% 1400 7.85% 7.65% 7.58% 7.55% 7.50% 7.45% 1500 7.82% 7.63% 7.57% 7.54% 7.52% 7.48% 1600 7.82% 7.62% 7.57% 7.54% 7.51% 7.46% 1715 7.82% 7.63% 7.57% 7.54% 7.50% 7.45% (C1osing Apr 27) 1715 7.86% 7.61% 7.54% 7.49% 7.43% 7.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.44% 7.38% 7.32% 7.27% 7.19% 7.17% 1100 7.41% 7.34% 7.30% 7.25% 7.17% 7.15% 1200 7.40% 7.35% 7.30% 7.25% 7.17% 7.15% 1300 7.41% 7.36% 7.31% 7.25% 7.18% 7.16% 1400 7.39% 7.34% 7.29% 7.24% 7.16% 7.15% 1500 7.43% 7.37% 7.32% 7.27% 7.19% 7.17% 1600 7.41% 7.36% 7.30% 7.25% 7.18% 7.16% 1715 7.40% 7.35% 7.30% 7.25% 7.17% 7.16% (C1osing Apr 27) 1715 7.31% 7.26% 7.21% 7.16% 7.08% 7.07% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.1450/63.1550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com