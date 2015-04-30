Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.60/08.50 01.10/01.50 05.50/07.00 06.36% 06.36% 06.36% (Apr 28) 1000 02.10/03.10 01.05/01.55 01.05/01.55 06.04% 06.04% 06.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.00/33.50 73.00/75.00 113.00/115.00 153.00/155.00 1100 31.50/33.50 72.50/74.50 113.00/115.00 153.00/155.00 1200 31.75/33.25 73.00/75.00 113.00/115.00 153.00/155.00 1300 31.75/33.25 73.00/75.00 113.00/115.00 153.00/155.00 1400 31.75/33.25 73.00/75.00 112.75/114.75 152.50/154.50 1500 32.00/34.00 73.00/75.00 113.00/115.00 153.00/155.00 1600 31.75/33.25 73.00/75.00 112.75/114.75 152.50/154.50 1715 32.25/33.25 73.50/75.50 113.25/115.25 153.00/155.00 (C1osing Apr 28) 1715 38.50/40.00 79.50/81.50 119.50/121.50 159.50/161.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 192.00/194.00 230.00/232.00 268.00/270.00 306.00/308.00 1100 191.00/193.00 228.50/230.50 266.00/268.00 303.50/305.50 1200 191.00/193.00 228.50/230.50 266.50/268.50 304.00/306.00 1300 191.00/193.00 228.50/230.50 266.50/268.50 304.00/306.00 1400 190.50/192.50 228.00/230.00 265.50/267.50 303.00/305.00 1500 190.75/192.75 228.50/230.50 266.25/268.25 303.50/305.50 1600 190.50/192.50 228.00/230.00 265.50/267.50 302.50/304.50 1715 190.50/192.50 228.00/230.00 265.50/267.50 302.50/304.50 (C1osing Apr 28) 1715 197.50/199.50 235.00/237.00 273.00/275.00 310.50/312.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 341.00/343.00 377.50/379.50 412.00/414.00 447.00/449.00 1100 338.00/340.00 374.50/376.50 409.00/411.00 444.00/446.00 1200 338.50/340.50 375.00/377.00 409.75/411.75 444.50/446.50 1300 338.50/340.50 375.00/377.00 409.50/411.50 444.50/446.50 1400 337.50/339.50 374.00/376.00 408.50/410.50 443.50/445.50 1500 338.00/340.00 374.50/376.50 409.00/411.00 444.50/446.50 1600 337.00/339.00 373.50/375.50 408.00/410.00 443.00/445.00 1715 337.00/339.00 373.00/375.00 407.50/409.50 442.50/444.50 (C1osing Apr 28) 1715 345.00/347.00 381.50/383.50 416.00/418.00 451.00/453.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.79% 7.62% 7.56% 7.54% 7.53% 7.48% 1100 7.72% 7.57% 7.56% 7.52% 7.48% 7.43% 1200 7.75% 7.61% 7.56% 7.52% 7.48% 7.43% 1300 7.75% 7.62% 7.56% 7.53% 7.49% 7.44% 1400 7.75% 7.61% 7.54% 7.50% 7.47% 7.42% 1500 7.82% 7.61% 7.56% 7.52% 7.48% 7.43% 1600 7.73% 7.59% 7.53% 7.48% 7.45% 7.40% 1715 7.79% 7.64% 7.56% 7.51% 7.45% 7.40% (C1osing Apr 28) 1715 7.82% 7.63% 7.57% 7.54% 7.50% 7.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.42% 7.38% 7.33% 7.27% 7.21% 7.18% 1100 7.36% 7.32% 7.26% 7.21% 7.15% 7.11% 1200 7.38% 7.33% 7.28% 7.22% 7.16% 7.13% 1300 7.38% 7.33% 7.28% 7.22% 7.16% 7.13% 1400 7.35% 7.31% 7.26% 7.20% 7.14% 7.11% 1500 7.37% 7.32% 7.27% 7.21% 7.15% 7.13% 1600 7.33% 7.28% 7.23% 7.18% 7.12% 7.09% 1715 7.34% 7.28% 7.23% 7.17% 7.11% 7.08% (C1osing Apr 28) 1715 7.40% 7.35% 7.30% 7.25% 7.17% 7.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.2950/63.3050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com