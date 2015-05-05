Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.74% 05.74% 05.74% (Apr 30) 1000 07.10/09.10 06.00/07.50 01.10/01.60 06.80% 06.89% 06.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.25/31.25 72.00/73.00 111.50/112.50 150.00/152.00 1100 29.50/31.50 71.50/73.50 111.50/113.50 150.75/152.75 1200 29.75/31.25 71.50/73.50 111.50/113.50 150.50/152.50 1300 29.75/31.25 71.50/73.50 111.00/113.00 150.00/152.00 1400 29.50/31.00 71.50/73.50 111.00/113.00 150.00/152.00 1500 30.00/31.25 72.00/74.00 111.50/113.50 150.75/152.75 1600 29.50/31.50 71.50/73.50 111.00/113.00 150.00/152.00 1715 30.00/31.50 71.75/73.75 111.50/113.50 151.00/153.00 (C1osing Apr 30) 1715 31.00/32.50 72.50/74.50 112.00/114.00 150.50/152.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 187.00/189.00 223.50/225.50 259.50/261.50 296.00/298.00 1100 188.00/190.00 224.50/226.50 261.00/263.00 297.00/299.00 1200 187.50/189.50 224.00/226.00 260.50/262.50 296.50/298.50 1300 187.00/189.00 223.50/225.50 260.00/262.00 296.00/298.00 1400 187.00/189.00 223.50/225.50 260.00/262.00 296.00/298.00 1500 187.75/189.75 224.00/226.00 260.50/262.50 296.50/298.50 1600 187.00/189.00 223.50/225.50 260.00/262.00 296.00/298.00 1715 188.50/190.50 225.00/227.00 261.50/263.50 297.50/299.50 (C1osing Apr 30) 1715 188.00/190.00 225.00/227.00 261.50/263.50 297.50/299.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 329.50/331.50 365.00/367.00 399.00/401.00 433.50/435.50 1100 330.50/332.50 366.00/368.00 400.00/402.00 435.00/437.00 1200 330.50/332.50 366.00/368.00 400.00/402.00 435.00/437.00 1300 330.00/332.00 365.50/367.50 399.50/401.50 434.50/436.50 1400 330.00/332.00 365.50/367.50 399.50/401.50 434.50/436.50 1500 330.00/332.00 365.50/367.50 399.50/401.50 434.50/436.50 1600 330.00/332.00 365.50/367.50 399.50/401.50 434.50/436.50 1715 331.50/333.50 367.00/366.00 401.00/403.00 436.00/438.00 (C1osing Apr 30) 1715 331.50/333.50 367.00/369.00 401.00/403.00 436.00/438.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.86% 7.67% 7.54% 7.45% 7.38% 7.29% 1100 7.84% 7.69% 7.59% 7.50% 7.42% 7.34% 1200 7.83% 7.68% 7.58% 7.48% 7.40% 7.31% 1300 7.84% 7.68% 7.55% 7.46% 7.39% 7.31% 1400 7.82% 7.68% 7.56% 7.47% 7.40% 7.31% 1500 7.89% 7.72% 7.59% 7.50% 7.41% 7.32% 1600 7.84% 7.67% 7.55% 7.46% 7.38% 7.30% 1715 7.89% 7.71% 7.59% 7.52% 7.45% 7.35% (C1osing Apr 30) 1715 7.81% 7.66% 7.53% 7.44% 7.39% 7.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.21% 7.15% 7.09% 7.04% 6.98% 6.94% 1100 7.26% 7.19% 7.12% 7.07% 7.01% 6.98% 1200 7.24% 7.17% 7.11% 7.06% 7.00% 6.97% 1300 7.23% 7.17% 7.11% 7.06% 7.00% 6.97% 1400 7.24% 7.17% 7.12% 7.06% 7.01% 6.97% 1500 7.25% 7.17% 7.11% 7.06% 7.00% 6.97% 1600 7.23% 7.16% 7.11% 7.05% 7.00% 6.96% 1715 7.28% 7.20% 7.14% 7.09% 7.03% 6.99% (C1osing Apr 30) 1715 7.24% 7.18% 7.12% 7.07% 7.01% 6.99% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.4400/63.4500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com