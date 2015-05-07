Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 05.75% 06.32% 06.32% (May 5) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.74% 05.74% 05.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.75/30.00 71.00/73.00 110.75/112.75 150.25/152.25 1100 28.50/30.00 70.75/72.75 110.50/112.50 150.00/152.00 1200 28.50/30.00 70.50/72.50 110.50/112.50 150.00/152.00 1300 28.50/30.00 70.50/72.50 110.50/112.50 150.00/152.00 1400 28.50/30.00 70.50/72.50 110.50/112.50 150.00/152.00 1500 28.75/30.00 71.00/73.00 110.75/112.75 150.25/152.25 1600 28.50/30.00 70.50/72.50 110.50/112.50 150.00/152.00 1715 28.50/30.00 70.50/72.50 110.50/112.50 150.50/152.50 (C1osing May 5) 1715 30.00/31.50 71.75/73.75 111.50/113.50 151.00/153.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 187.50/189.50 224.00/226.00 260.75/262.75 297.00/299.00 1100 187.50/189.50 224.00/226.00 261.00/263.00 297.00/299.00 1200 187.50/189.50 224.00/226.00 261.00/263.00 297.00/299.00 1300 187.50/189.50 224.00/226.00 261.00/263.00 297.00/299.00 1400 187.50/189.50 224.00/226.00 261.00/263.00 297.00/299.00 1500 187.25/189.25 223.50/225.50 259.50/261.50 295.50/297.50 1600 187.50/189.50 224.00/226.00 261.00/263.00 297.50/299.50 1715 188.00/190.00 225.00/227.00 262.50/264.50 299.00/301.00 (C1osing May 5) 1715 188.50/190.50 225.00/227.00 261.50/263.50 297.50/299.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 331.00/333.00 366.75/368.75 401.00/403.00 436.00/438.00 1100 331.00/333.00 367.00/369.00 401.00/403.00 436.00/438.00 1200 331.00/333.00 367.00/369.00 401.00/403.00 436.00/438.00 1300 331.00/333.00 367.00/369.00 401.00/403.00 436.00/438.00 1400 330.75/332.75 366.50/368.50 400.50/402.50 435.50/437.50 1500 329.50/331.50 365.25/367.25 399.50/401.50 434.50/436.50 1600 331.50/333.50 367.50/369.50 401.50/403.50 436.50/438.50 1715 333.00/335.00 369.00/371.00 403.00/405.00 438.50/440.50 (C1osing May 5) 1715 331.50/333.50 367.00/369.00 401.00/403.00 436.00/438.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.91% 7.75% 7.61% 7.53% 7.45% 7.36% 1100 7.87% 7.71% 7.58% 7.51% 7.43% 7.35% 1200 7.86% 7.70% 7.59% 7.51% 7.44% 7.35% 1300 7.86% 7.70% 7.59% 7.51% 7.44% 7.35% 1400 7.86% 7.70% 7.59% 7.51% 7.44% 7.35% 1500 7.91% 7.75% 7.61% 7.53% 7.43% 7.33% 1600 7.86% 7.70% 7.59% 7.51% 7.44% 7.35% 1715 7.87% 7.70% 7.60% 7.54% 7.47% 7.39% (C1osing May 5) 1715 7.89% 7.71% 7.59% 7.52% 7.45% 7.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.28% 7.21% 7.15% 7.10% 7.04% 7.00% 1100 7.27% 7.20% 7.14% 7.09% 7.03% 6.99% 1200 7.28% 7.20% 7.15% 7.09% 7.03% 7.00% 1300 7.28% 7.20% 7.15% 7.09% 7.03% 7.00% 1400 7.28% 7.20% 7.14% 7.08% 7.02% 6.99% 1500 7.24% 7.17% 7.12% 7.07% 7.01% 6.98% 1600 7.28% 7.21% 7.16% 7.10% 7.04% 7.01% 1715 7.33% 7.25% 7.19% 7.13% 7.07% 7.04% (C1osing May 5) 1715 7.28% 7.20% 7.14% 7.09% 7.03% 6.99% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5400/63.5500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com