Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/05.75 01.00/01.50 03.50/04.25 06.43% 05.72% 06.67% (May 6) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 05.75% 06.32% 06.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.50/26.00 66.50/68.50 106.50/108.50 146.50/148.50 1100 24.50/26.00 67.00/69.00 107.50/109.50 147.50/149.50 1200 24.50/26.00 67.00/69.00 107.75/109.75 148.00/150.00 1300 24.00/25.50 66.50/68.50 107.25/109.25 147.75/149.75 1400 24.50/26.00 67.00/69.00 107.50/109.50 147.50/149.50 1500 24.50/26.00 67.00/69.00 107.50/109.50 147.50/149.50 1600 24.25/25.25 66.50/68.50 107.50/109.50 147.50/149.50 1715 24.50/26.00 67.00/69.00 107.50/109.50 147.50/149.50 (C1osing May 6) 1715 28.50/30.00 70.50/72.50 110.50/112.50 150.50/152.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 184.50/186.50 221.50/223.50 259.00/261.00 296.00/298.00 1100 186.00/188.00 224.00/226.00 261.50/263.50 298.50/300.50 1200 186.50/188.50 224.25/226.25 262.50/264.50 299.50/301.50 1300 186.00/188.00 224.00/226.00 262.00/264.00 299.50/301.50 1400 186.25/188.25 224.00/226.00 262.00/264.00 299.50/301.50 1500 186.50/188.50 223.75/225.75 261.50/263.50 299.00/301.00 1600 186.00/188.00 224.00/226.00 262.00/264.00 300.00/302.00 1715 186.50/188.50 224.50/226.50 263.00/265.00 300.50/302.50 (C1osing May 6) 1715 188.00/190.00 225.00/227.00 262.50/264.50 299.00/301.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 330.50/332.50 366.50/368.50 401.00/403.00 436.50/438.50 1100 333.50/335.50 369.50/371.50 404.50/406.50 440.00/442.00 1200 334.50/336.50 371.00/373.00 406.00/408.00 442.00/444.00 1300 334.50/336.50 370.50/372.50 405.50/407.50 441.00/443.00 1400 334.50/336.50 371.00/373.00 406.00/408.00 442.00/444.00 1500 334.00/336.00 370.50/372.50 405.50/407.50 441.50/443.50 1600 335.00/337.00 371.50/373.50 406.00/408.00 442.00/444.00 1715 336.00/338.00 372.50/374.50 407.50/409.50 443.50/445.50 (C1osing May 6) 1715 333.00/335.00 369.00/371.00 403.00/405.00 438.50/440.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.83% 7.65% 7.57% 7.51% 7.44% 7.36% 1100 7.86% 7.71% 7.62% 7.56% 7.50% 7.43% 1200 7.86% 7.72% 7.64% 7.58% 7.52% 7.45% 1300 7.76% 7.67% 7.61% 7.56% 7.50% 7.43% 1400 7.81% 7.67% 7.58% 7.52% 7.46% 7.40% 1500 7.82% 7.67% 7.58% 7.53% 7.47% 7.39% 1600 7.72% 7.64% 7.58% 7.51% 7.46% 7.40% 1715 7.81% 7.67% 7.58% 7.52% 7.48% 7.42% (C1osing May 6) 1715 7.87% 7.70% 7.60% 7.54% 7.47% 7.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.30% 7.24% 7.18% 7.12% 7.07% 7.03% 1100 7.36% 7.30% 7.24% 7.18% 7.13% 7.08% 1200 7.39% 7.32% 7.26% 7.20% 7.16% 7.11% 1300 7.37% 7.31% 7.25% 7.19% 7.14% 7.09% 1400 7.34% 7.28% 7.22% 7.16% 7.11% 7.07% 1500 7.33% 7.27% 7.22% 7.16% 7.11% 7.07% 1600 7.34% 7.29% 7.23% 7.17% 7.11% 7.07% 1715 7.36% 7.30% 7.25% 7.19% 7.14% 7.09% (C1osing May 6) 1715 7.33% 7.25% 7.19% 7.13% 7.07% 7.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.2300/64.2400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com