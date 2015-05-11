Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.00 03.50/04.50 01.00/01.50 06.42% 06.66% 05.71% (May 7) 1000 04.50/05.75 01.00/01.50 03.50/04.25 06.43% 05.72% 06.67% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.00/24.50 65.00/67.00 105.50/107.50 145.50/147.50 1100 23.00/24.50 65.00/67.00 105.50/107.50 145.50/147.50 1200 22.50/24.00 64.50/66.50 105.00/107.00 145.00/147.00 1300 22.25/23.75 64.25/66.25 104.75/106.75 145.00/147.00 1400 22.25/23.25 64.25/65.75 104.75/106.75 145.00/147.00 1500 22.25/23.25 64.50/65.50 104.75/106.70 144.75/146.75 1600 22.25/23.75 64.50/66.50 104.75/106.75 145.00/147.00 1715 22.25/23.75 64.50/66.50 104.75/106.75 145.00/147.00 (C1osing May 7) 1715 24.50/26.00 67.00/69.00 107.50/109.50 147.50/149.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 183.50/185.50 221.00/223.00 258.50/260.50 295.50/297.50 1100 183.50/185.50 221.00/223.00 258.50/260.50 295.50/297.50 1200 183.25/185.25 220.50/222.50 258.00/260.00 295.00/297.00 1300 183.00/185.00 220.50/222.50 258.00/260.00 295.00/297.00 1400 183.00/185.00 220.50/222.50 258.25/260.25 295.50/297.50 1500 183.50/185.50 221.00/223.00 259.00/261.00 296.50/298.50 1600 183.75/185.75 221.50/223.50 259.50/261.50 297.00/299.00 1715 183.75/185.75 221.50/223.50 259.50/261.50 297.00/299.00 (C1osing May 7) 1715 186.50/188.50 224.50/226.50 263.00/265.00 300.50/302.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 330.50/332.50 366.50/368.50 401.50/403.50 437.00/439.00 1100 330.50/332.50 366.50/368.50 401.50/403.50 437.00/439.00 1200 330.00/332.00 366.00/368.00 401.00/403.00 436.50/438.50 1300 329.50/331.50 365.50/367.50 400.50/402.50 436.00/438.00 1400 330.00/332.00 366.25/368.25 401.00/403.00 436.50/438.50 1500 331.50/333.50 367.50/369.50 402.50/405.50 438.00/440.00 1600 332.00/334.00 368.00/370.00 403.00/405.00 439.00/441.00 1715 332.50/334.50 369.00/371.00 404.00/406.00 440.00/442.00 (C1osing May 7) 1715 336.00/338.00 372.50/374.50 407.50/409.50 443.50/445.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.77% 7.64% 7.57% 7.50% 7.44% 7.37% 1100 7.78% 7.64% 7.57% 7.50% 7.44% 7.37% 1200 7.68% 7.59% 7.53% 7.48% 7.42% 7.35% 1300 7.64% 7.57% 7.53% 7.48% 7.43% 7.36% 1400 7.59% 7.56% 7.53% 7.47% 7.42% 7.36% 1500 7.59% 7.55% 7.52% 7.48% 7.44% 7.37% 1600 7.66% 7.59% 7.53% 7.49% 7.46% 7.40% 1715 7.66% 7.58% 7.53% 7.49% 7.45% 7.40% (C1osing May 7) 1715 7.81% 7.67% 7.58% 7.52% 7.48% 7.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.30% 7.24% 7.19% 7.12% 7.09% 7.04% 1100 7.30% 7.24% 7.19% 7.13% 7.09% 7.04% 1200 7.28% 7.23% 7.18% 7.11% 7.07% 7.03% 1300 7.29% 7.23% 7.17% 7.11% 7.07% 7.03% 1400 7.29% 7.24% 7.18% 7.12% 7.08% 7.03% 1500 7.31% 7.26% 7.21% 7.14% 7.10% 7.05% 1600 7.33% 7.28% 7.22% 7.16% 7.12% 7.08% 1715 7.33% 7.29% 7.24% 7.17% 7.13% 7.09% (C1osing May 7) 1715 7.36% 7.30% 7.25% 7.19% 7.14% 7.09% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.9350/63.9450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com