Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.72% 05.72% 05.72%

(Jun 26) 1000 04.00/05.50 03.00/04.00 01.00/01.50

05.74% 05.74% 05.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 36.75/38.75 75.50/77.50 113.00/115.00 150.50/152.50 1100 36.50/38.00 75.00/77.00 112.50/114.50 150.00/152.00 1200 36.50/38.50 75.25/77.25 113.00/115.00 150.75/152.75 1300 36.75/38.25 75.50/77.50 113.00/115.00 150.50/152.50 1400 36.50/38.50 75.25/77.25 113.00/115.00 150.50/152.50 1500 36.50/38.50 75.25/77.25 113.25/115.25 151.00/153.00 1600 36.50/38.50 75.50/77.50 113.50/115.50 151.00/153.00 1715 37.00/38.00 75.75/77.25 113.25/115.25 151.00/153.00

(C1osing Jun 26) 1715 38.00/40.00 77.00/79.00 114.75/116.75 152.50/154.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 188.50/190.50 226.50/228.50 262.50/264.50 300.50/302.50 1100 188.00/190.00 226.00/228.00 262.00/264.00 300.00/302.00 1200 188.50/190.50 226.25/228.25 262.00/264.00 299.75/301.75 1300 188.25/190.25 226.00/228.00 262.00/264.00 299.50/301.50 1400 188.25/190.25 226.00/228.00 261.50/263.50 299.00/301.00 1500 188.75/190.75 226.50/228.50 262.50/264.50 300.00/302.00 1600 188.75/190.75 226.50/228.50 262.50/264.50 300.00/302.00 1715 189.00/191.00 227.00/229.00 263.00/265.00 300.50/302.50

(C1osing Jun 26) 1715 190.50/192.50 228.50/230.50 264.50/266.50 302.50/304.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 338.50/340.50 379.00/381.00 416.00/418.00 450.50/452.50 1100 338.00/340.00 378.00/380.00 415.00/417.00 449.50/451.50 1200 337.25/339.25 377.50/379.50 414.50/416.50 449.00/451.00 1300 337.00/339.00 377.00/379.00 414.00/416.00 448.00/450.00 1400 336.50/338.50 376.50/378.50 413.50/415.50 448.00/450.00 1500 337.50/339.50 377.50/379.50 414.50/416.50 449.00/451.00 1600 337.00/339.00 377.00/379.00 414.00/416.00 448.50/450.50 1715 338.00/340.00 378.00/380.00 415.00/417.00 449.50/451.50

(C1osing Jun 26) 1715 340.50/342.50 381.00/383.00 418.50/420.50 453.50/455.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.19% 7.17% 7.16% 7.15% 7.12% 7.10% 1100 7.09% 7.12% 7.12% 7.12% 7.10% 7.08% 1200 7.15% 7.15% 7.16% 7.16% 7.13% 7.10% 1300 7.15% 7.17% 7.16% 7.15% 7.11% 7.09% 1400 7.14% 7.14% 7.16% 7.15% 7.11% 7.09% 1500 7.15% 7.15% 7.18% 7.18% 7.13% 7.11% 1600 7.15% 7.17% 7.19% 7.17% 7.13% 7.10% 1715 7.15% 7.17% 7.18% 7.18% 7.15% 7.12%

(C1osing Jun 26) 1715 7.21% 7.21% 7.22% 7.22% 7.18% 7.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.10% 7.09% 7.09% 7.16% 7.11% 7.07% 1100 7.08% 7.07% 7.08% 7.14% 7.09% 7.05% 1200 7.09% 7.07% 7.07% 7.14% 7.09% 7.05% 1300 7.09% 7.07% 7.06% 7.12% 7.08% 7.03% 1400 7.07% 7.05% 7.05% 7.11% 7.07% 7.03% 1500 7.10% 7.08% 7.07% 7.14% 7.09% 7.05% 1600 7.10% 7.08% 7.06% 7.12% 7.08% 7.03% 1715 7.12% 7.09% 7.08% 7.15% 7.10% 7.05%

(C1osing Jun 26) 1715 7.15% 7.13% 7.12% 7.21% 7.16% 7.12% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.8400/63.8500 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com