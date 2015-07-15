Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.76% 05.76% 05.76%

(Jul 14) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.74% 05.74% 05.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.50/18.00 55.25/57.25 93.00/95.00 131.00/133.00 1100 16.50/18.00 55.00/57.00 92.75/94.75 130.50/132.50 1200 16.50/18.00 55.00/57.00 93.00/95.00 131.00/133.00 1300 16.00/18.00 55.00/57.00 92.50/94.50 131.00/133.00 1400 16.50/18.00 55.25/57.25 93.00/95.00 130.75/132.75 1500 16.00/18.00 55.00/57.00 92.75/94.75 130.75/132.75 1600 16.75/17.75 55.25/57.25 93.00/95.00 130.75/132.75 1715 16.50/18.00 55.00/57.00 92.75/94.75 130.50/132.50

(C1osing Jul 14) 1715 17.50/19.00 56.00/58.00 94.00/96.00 132.00/134.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 169.00/171.00 207.00/209.00 242.75/244.75 280.50/282.50 1100 168.50/170.50 206.50/208.50 242.50/244.50 280.00/282.00 1200 169.00/171.00 207.00/209.00 243.00/245.00 280.50/282.50 1300 169.00/171.00 207.00/209.00 242.75/244.75 280.50/282.50 1400 169.00/171.00 207.00/209.00 242.75/244.75 280.75/282.75 1500 169.00/171.00 207.00/209.00 242.50/244.50 280.50/282.50 1600 169.00/171.00 207.00/209.00 242.50/244.50 280.50/282.50 1715 168.50/170.50 206.50/208.50 242.50/244.50 280.50/282.50

(C1osing Jul 14) 1715 170.00/172.00 208.00/210.00 244.00/246.00 281.50/283.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 318.00/320.00 358.00/360.00 395.50/397.50 430.50/432.50 1100 317.50/319.50 357.50/359.50 395.50/397.50 430.50/432.50 1200 318.00/320.00 358.00/360.00 396.00/398.00 431.00/433.00 1300 318.00/320.00 358.00/360.00 395.75/397.75 430.50/432.50 1400 318.25/320.25 358.25/360.25 395.75/397.75 430.75/432.75 1500 318.00/320.00 358.00/360.00 396.00/398.00 431.00/433.00 1600 318.00/320.00 358.00/360.00 396.00/398.00 431.00/433.00 1715 318.00/320.00 358.25/360.25 396.00/398.00 431.00/433.00

(C1osing Jul 14) 1715 319.00/321.00 359.00/361.00 396.50/398.50 431.50/433.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.17% 7.21% 7.23% 7.21% 7.18% 7.16% 1100 7.15% 7.19% 7.21% 7.19% 7.16% 7.15% 1200 7.15% 7.20% 7.23% 7.21% 7.18% 7.17% 1300 7.13% 7.18% 7.22% 7.21% 7.18% 7.16% 1400 7.17% 7.21% 7.22% 7.21% 7.18% 7.16% 1500 7.13% 7.19% 7.22% 7.21% 7.18% 7.16% 1600 7.18% 7.21% 7.22% 7.21% 7.18% 7.16% 1715 7.15% 7.19% 7.20% 7.19% 7.16% 7.15%

(C1osing Jul 14) 1715 7.11% 7.18% 7.21% 7.20% 7.17% 7.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.15% 7.13% 7.17% 7.17% 7.13% 7.08% 1100 7.14% 7.11% 7.16% 7.17% 7.13% 7.08% 1200 7.15% 7.13% 7.17% 7.18% 7.14% 7.09% 1300 7.15% 7.13% 7.17% 7.18% 7.14% 7.08% 1400 7.15% 7.13% 7.18% 7.18% 7.14% 7.09% 1500 7.14% 7.13% 7.17% 7.18% 7.14% 7.09% 1600 7.14% 7.13% 7.17% 7.18% 7.14% 7.09% 1715 7.14% 7.13% 7.17% 7.18% 7.14% 7.09%

(C1osing Jul 14) 1715 7.14% 7.12% 7.17% 7.17% 7.13% 7.08% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.4100/63.4200 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com