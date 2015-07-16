Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50

05.75% 05.75% 05.75%

(Jul 15) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.76% 05.76% 05.76% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.00/14.00 51.00/53.00 89.00/90.00 126.50/128.50 1100 12.50/14.50 51.00/53.00 88.50/90.50 126.50/128.50 1200 12.50/14.00 51.00/53.00 88.75/90.75 126.75/128.75 1300 12.50/14.50 51.00/53.00 88.75/90.75 126.75/128.75 1400 12.75/14.75 51.25/53.25 89.00/91.00 127.00/129.00 1500 12.50/14.50 51.00/53.00 88.75/90.75 126.75/128.75 1600 12.00/14.00 51.00/52.75 88.50/90.50 127.00/129.00 1715 12.50/14.00 51.00/53.00 89.00/91.00 127.00/129.00

(C1osing Jul 15) 1715 16.50/18.00 55.00/57.00 92.75/94.75 130.50/132.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.50/166.50 202.50/204.50 237.50/239.50 276.00/278.00 1100 164.75/166.75 202.75/204.75 238.25/240.25 276.00/278.00 1200 164.75/166.75 202.75/204.75 238.25/240.25 276.00/278.00 1300 165.00/167.00 203.00/205.00 238.50/240.50 276.50/278.50 1400 165.25/167.25 203.25/205.25 239.25/241.25 277.00/279.00 1500 165.00/167.00 203.00/205.00 238.75/240.75 276.75/278.75 1600 165.00/167.00 203.00/205.00 238.50/240.50 276.00/278.00 1715 165.00/167.00 203.00/205.00 239.00/241.00 277.00/279.00

(C1osing Jul 15) 1715 168.50/170.50 206.50/208.50 242.50/244.50 280.50/282.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 313.50/315.50 353.50/355.50 391.00/393.00 426.00/428.00 1100 313.50/315.50 353.50/355.50 391.25/393.25 426.00/428.00 1200 313.25/315.25 353.50/355.50 391.00/393.00 426.00/428.00 1300 314.00/316.00 354.00/356.00 391.75/393.75 426.75/428.75 1400 314.50/316.50 354.50/356.50 392.00/394.00 427.00/429.00 1500 314.25/316.25 354.25/356.25 392.00/394.00 427.00/429.00 1600 313.50/315.50 353.75/355.75 391.50/393.50 426.50/428.50 1715 314.50/316.50 354.50/356.50 392.50/394.50 427.50/429.50

(C1osing Jul 15) 1715 318.00/320.00 358.25/360.25 396.00/398.00 431.00/433.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.11% 7.14% 7.18% 7.16% 7.14% 7.11% 1100 7.11% 7.14% 7.17% 7.17% 7.15% 7.13% 1200 7.09% 7.16% 7.19% 7.17% 7.15% 7.13% 1300 7.11% 7.16% 7.19% 7.18% 7.16% 7.14% 1400 7.16% 7.18% 7.21% 7.20% 7.17% 7.16% 1500 7.11% 7.16% 7.19% 7.18% 7.16% 7.14% 1600 7.06% 7.13% 7.19% 7.18% 7.15% 7.13% 1715 7.09% 7.17% 7.20% 7.18% 7.16% 7.15%

(C1osing Jul 15) 1715 7.15% 7.19% 7.20% 7.19% 7.16% 7.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.11% 7.10% 7.15% 7.15% 7.11% 7.06% 1100 7.11% 7.09% 7.15% 7.15% 7.11% 7.06% 1200 7.11% 7.09% 7.15% 7.14% 7.11% 7.06% 1300 7.13% 7.11% 7.16% 7.16% 7.12% 7.08% 1400 7.14% 7.12% 7.17% 7.17% 7.13% 7.08% 1500 7.13% 7.11% 7.17% 7.16% 7.12% 7.08% 1600 7.11% 7.09% 7.15% 7.15% 7.11% 7.07% 1715 7.14% 7.12% 7.17% 7.17% 7.13% 7.08%

(C1osing Jul 15) 1715 7.14% 7.13% 7.17% 7.18% 7.14% 7.09% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.5050/63.5150 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com