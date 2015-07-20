Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.50 03.00/04.00 01.00/01.50

05.75% 05.75% 05.75%

(Jul 16) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50

05.75% 05.75% 05.75% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.50/13.00 50.00/52.00 87.75/89.75 125.75/127.75 1100 11.50/13.00 50.00/52.00 88.00/90.00 126.00/128.00 1200 11.50/13.00 50.00/52.00 88.00/90.00 126.00/128.00 1300 11.50/13.00 50.00/52.00 87.75/89.75 125.75/127.75 1400 11.50/13.00 50.00/52.00 88.00/90.00 126.00/128.00 1500 12.00/13.00 50.50/52.50 88.50/90.50 126.50/128.50 1600 12.00/13.00 50.50/52.50 88.50/90.50 126.50/128.50 1715 11.50/13.00 50.00/52.00 88.00/90.00 126.00/128.00

(C1osing Jul 16) 1715 12.50/14.00 51.00/53.00 89.00/91.00 127.00/129.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 164.25/166.25 202.75/204.75 238.75/240.75 276.75/278.75 1100 164.50/166.50 202.75/204.75 238.75/240.75 276.75/278.75 1200 164.25/166.25 202.50/204.50 238.50/240.50 276.50/278.50 1300 164.25/166.25 202.50/204.50 238.50/240.50 276.50/278.50 1400 164.50/166.50 202.75/204.75 238.75/240.75 277.00/279.00 1500 165.00/167.00 203.50/205.50 239.50/241.50 278.00/280.00 1600 165.00/167.00 203.50/205.50 239.50/241.50 278.00/280.00 1715 164.75/166.75 203.50/205.50 240.00/242.00 278.50/280.50

(C1osing Jul 16) 1715 165.00/167.00 203.00/205.00 239.00/241.00 277.00/279.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 314.75/316.75 355.25/357.25 393.25/395.25 428.50/430.50 1100 314.75/316.75 355.25/357.25 393.25/395.25 428.50/430.50 1200 314.50/316.50 355.00/357.00 393.00/395.00 428.50/430.50 1300 314.50/316.50 355.00/357.00 393.50/395.50 429.00/431.00 1400 315.00/317.00 355.50/357.50 393.50/395.50 429.00/431.00 1500 316.00/318.00 356.50/358.50 394.75/396.75 430.00/432.00 1600 316.25/318.25 356.75/358.75 395.00/397.00 430.50/432.50 1715 317.00/319.00 357.50/359.50 396.00/398.00 431.50/433.50

(C1osing Jul 16) 1715 314.50/316.50 354.50/356.50 392.50/394.50 427.50/429.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.14% 7.18% 7.21% 7.20% 7.19% 7.18% 1100 7.14% 7.20% 7.22% 7.21% 7.19% 7.18% 1200 7.14% 7.19% 7.22% 7.20% 7.18% 7.17% 1300 7.14% 7.18% 7.21% 7.20% 7.18% 7.17% 1400 7.14% 7.19% 7.22% 7.21% 7.19% 7.18% 1500 7.22% 7.24% 7.26% 7.24% 7.22% 7.21% 1600 7.22% 7.24% 7.25% 7.23% 7.22% 7.20% 1715 7.14% 7.20% 7.23% 7.22% 7.22% 7.22%

(C1osing Jul 16) 1715 7.09% 7.17% 7.20% 7.18% 7.16% 7.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.16% 7.15% 7.21% 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% 1100 7.16% 7.15% 7.21% 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% 1200 7.16% 7.14% 7.21% 7.20% 7.17% 7.12% 1300 7.16% 7.14% 7.21% 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% 1400 7.17% 7.16% 7.22% 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% 1500 7.20% 7.18% 7.24% 7.23% 7.20% 7.14% 1600 7.19% 7.18% 7.24% 7.24% 7.20% 7.15% 1715 7.21% 7.20% 7.26% 7.26% 7.22% 7.17%

(C1osing Jul 16) 1715 7.14% 7.12% 7.17% 7.17% 7.13% 7.08% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.4650/63.4750 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com