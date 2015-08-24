Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ---------------------------------------------------------------

Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50

05.50% 05.50% 05.50%

(Aug 21) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50

05.55% 05.55% 05.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.00/07.00 43.25/45.25 80.25/82.25 118.00/120.00 1100 06.00/07.00 43.50/44.50 80.25/81.75 117.75/119.75 1200 06.00/07.00 43.25/45.25 80.25/82.25 118.00/120.00 1300 06.00/07.00 43.25/45.25 80.25/82.25 118.25/120.25 1400 06.00/07.00 43.25/45.25 80.25/82.25 118.00/120.00 1500 06.00/07.00 43.25/45.25 80.25/82.25 118.00/120.00 1600 05.75/06.75 42.75/44.75 79.75/81.75 117.75/119.70 1715 05.75/06.75 43.25/44.25 79.75/81.25 117.50/119.50

(C1osing Aug 21) 1715 07.00/08.00 44.00/45.50 80.75/82.75 118.25/120.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.50/157.50 191.00/193.00 228.50/230.50 266.00/268.00 1100 155.50/157.50 191.00/193.00 228.50/230.50 266.00/268.00 1200 156.00/158.00 191.50/193.50 229.00/231.00 266.50/268.50 1300 156.00/158.00 191.50/193.50 229.00/231.00 266.50/268.50 1400 156.00/158.00 191.25/193.20 229.00/231.00 266.50/268.50 1500 156.00/158.00 191.50/193.50 229.00/231.00 266.50/268.50 1600 155.75/157.70 191.00/193.00 228.50/230.50 266.00/268.00 1715 155.50/157.50 190.75/192.75 228.25/230.25 265.75/267.75

(C1osing Aug 21) 1715 155.75/157.75 191.00/193.00 228.25/230.25 265.50/267.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 306.50/308.50 345.50/347.50 381.50/383.50 416.00/418.00 1100 306.50/308.50 345.50/347.50 381.50/383.50 416.00/418.00 1200 306.75/308.75 345.50/347.50 381.50/383.50 416.00/418.00 1300 306.75/308.75 345.50/347.50 381.50/383.50 416.00/418.00 1400 306.75/308.70 345.50/347.50 381.50/383.50 416.00/418.00 1500 306.75/308.75 345.50/347.50 381.50/383.50 416.00/418.00 1600 306.25/308.20 345.00/347.00 381.00/383.00 415.50/417.50 1715 305.75/307.75 344.50/346.50 380.25/382.25 414.50/416.50

(C1osing Aug 21) 1715 305.75/307.75 344.50/346.50 380.50/382.50 414.50/416.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.96% 6.88% 6.82% 6.78% 6.77% 6.75% 1100 6.90% 6.84% 6.79% 6.76% 6.75% 6.74% 1200 6.94% 6.87% 6.81% 6.79% 6.77% 6.75% 1300 6.93% 6.85% 6.81% 6.77% 6.76% 6.74% 1400 6.93% 6.85% 6.79% 6.77% 6.75% 6.74% 1500 6.92% 6.85% 6.79% 6.77% 6.75% 6.73% 1600 6.84% 6.80% 6.77% 6.75% 6.74% 6.72% 1715 6.85% 6.79% 6.76% 6.75% 6.73% 6.72%

(C1osing Aug 21) 1715 6.89% 6.87% 6.82% 6.79% 6.78% 6.76% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.74% 6.84% 6.83% 6.81% 6.79% 6.74% 1100 6.72% 6.82% 6.82% 6.79% 6.77% 6.73% 1200 6.74% 6.83% 6.82% 6.80% 6.77% 6.73% 1300 6.72% 6.81% 6.80% 6.78% 6.76% 6.72% 1400 6.72% 6.82% 6.81% 6.78% 6.76% 6.72% 1500 6.72% 6.81% 6.80% 6.78% 6.75% 6.72% 1600 6.70% 6.80% 6.79% 6.77% 6.75% 6.71% 1715 6.70% 6.79% 6.78% 6.76% 6.73% 6.70%

(C1osing Aug 21) 1715 6.75% 6.84% 6.84% 6.83% 6.80% 6.76% ---------------------------------------------------------------

(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6400/66.6500 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.

Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.

These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com