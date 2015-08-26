Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% (Aug 24) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.50/05.50 42.00/44.00 78.75/80.75 116.75/118.75 1100 04.50/05.50 41.75/43.75 78.50/80.50 116.25/118.25 1200 04.50/05.50 41.75/43.75 78.50/80.50 116.25/118.25 1300 04.50/05.50 41.75/43.75 78.75/80.75 116.50/118.50 1400 04.25/05.25 41.75/43.75 78.50/80.50 116.50/118.50 1500 04.50/05.50 41.75/43.75 78.75/80.75 116.50/118.50 1600 04.50/05.50 41.75/43.75 78.75/80.75 116.25/118.25 1715 04.50/05.50 41.50/43.50 78.50/80.50 116.00/118.00 (C1osing Aug 24) 1715 05.75/06.75 43.25/44.25 79.75/81.25 117.50/119.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 154.50/156.50 189.50/191.50 227.00/229.00 264.50/266.50 1100 154.00/156.00 189.00/191.00 226.50/228.50 264.00/266.00 1200 154.00/156.00 189.25/191.25 226.75/228.75 264.25/266.25 1300 154.25/156.25 189.50/191.50 227.00/229.00 264.50/266.50 1400 154.25/156.25 189.50/191.50 227.25/229.25 265.00/267.00 1500 154.25/156.20 189.50/191.50 227.00/229.00 264.50/266.50 1600 153.75/155.75 188.75/190.75 226.25/228.25 263.75/265.75 1715 153.50/155.50 188.50/190.50 226.00/228.00 263.50/265.50 (C1osing Aug 24) 1715 155.50/157.50 190.75/192.75 228.25/230.25 265.75/267.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 304.50/306.50 343.00/345.00 379.00/381.00 413.00/415.00 1100 304.25/306.25 343.00/345.00 378.75/380.75 413.00/415.00 1200 304.50/306.50 343.25/345.25 379.25/381.25 413.50/415.50 1300 304.50/306.50 343.25/345.25 379.25/381.25 413.50/415.50 1400 305.50/307.50 344.50/346.50 380.50/382.50 415.00/417.00 1500 304.75/306.70 343.50/345.50 379.50/381.50 414.00/416.00 1600 303.75/305.75 342.75/344.75 378.75/380.75 413.00/415.00 1715 303.50/305.50 342.25/344.25 378.00/380.00 412.00/414.00 (C1osing Aug 24) 1715 305.75/307.75 344.50/346.50 380.25/382.25 414.50/416.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.94% 6.85% 6.81% 6.78% 6.75% 6.73% 1100 6.89% 6.81% 6.77% 6.75% 6.72% 6.71% 1200 6.88% 6.80% 6.75% 6.73% 6.71% 6.70% 1300 6.91% 6.85% 6.80% 6.77% 6.76% 6.74% 1400 6.93% 6.85% 6.82% 6.79% 6.77% 6.76% 1500 6.94% 6.88% 6.83% 6.80% 6.78% 6.76% 1600 6.96% 6.90% 6.83% 6.80% 6.77% 6.76% 1715 6.90% 6.86% 6.80% 6.77% 6.75% 6.74% (C1osing Aug 24) 1715 6.85% 6.79% 6.76% 6.75% 6.73% 6.72% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.72% 6.81% 6.80% 6.78% 6.75% 6.71% 1100 6.70% 6.80% 6.79% 6.76% 6.74% 6.70% 1200 6.69% 6.79% 6.77% 6.75% 6.73% 6.69% 1300 6.73% 6.82% 6.81% 6.79% 6.76% 6.72% 1400 6.76% 6.86% 6.85% 6.83% 6.80% 6.76% 1500 6.75% 6.85% 6.84% 6.82% 6.80% 6.75% 1600 6.75% 6.85% 6.84% 6.82% 6.80% 6.76% 1715 6.73% 6.83% 6.82% 6.80% 6.77% 6.73% (C1osing Aug 24) 1715 6.70% 6.79% 6.78% 6.76% 6.73% 6.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.1000/66.1100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com