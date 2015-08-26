Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.51% 05.51% 05.51% (Aug 25) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.00 40.00/42.00 76.50/78.50 114.00/116.00 1100 03.00/04.00 40.00/42.00 76.50/78.50 114.00/116.00 1200 03.00/04.50 40.00/42.00 76.50/78.50 113.75/115.75 1300 03.00/04.00 40.00/42.00 76.50/78.50 113.75/115.75 1400 03.00/04.00 39.75/41.75 76.00/78.00 113.25/115.25 1500 03.00/04.00 39.75/41.75 76.00/78.00 113.25/115.25 1600 03.25/04.25 40.00/41.00 76.00/77.00 112.50/114.50 1715 03.00/04.00 39.75/41.75 76.00/78.00 113.00/115.00 (C1osing Aug 25) 1715 04.50/05.50 41.50/43.50 78.50/80.50 116.00/118.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 151.50/153.50 186.00/188.00 223.00/225.00 260.00/262.00 1100 151.50/153.50 186.00/188.00 223.00/225.00 260.00/262.00 1200 151.00/153.00 185.50/187.50 222.50/224.50 259.50/261.50 1300 151.00/153.00 185.50/187.50 222.50/224.50 259.50/261.50 1400 150.50/152.50 185.00/187.00 221.50/223.50 258.00/260.00 1500 150.50/152.50 185.00/187.00 221.50/223.50 258.00/260.00 1600 149.50/151.50 184.00/186.00 220.50/222.50 257.00/259.00 1715 150.00/152.00 184.50/186.50 221.00/223.00 257.50/259.50 (C1osing Aug 25) 1715 153.50/155.50 188.50/190.50 226.00/228.00 263.50/265.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 299.50/301.50 338.00/340.00 373.50/375.50 407.00/409.00 1100 299.50/301.50 338.00/340.00 373.50/375.50 407.00/409.00 1200 299.00/301.00 337.25/339.25 372.75/374.75 406.50/408.50 1300 299.00/301.00 337.00/339.00 372.50/374.50 406.00/408.00 1400 297.50/299.50 335.50/337.50 371.00/373.00 404.00/406.00 1500 297.00/299.00 335.00/337.00 370.50/372.50 404.00/406.00 1600 296.00/298.00 334.00/336.00 369.50/371.50 402.50/404.50 1715 297.00/299.00 335.00/337.00 370.50/372.50 403.50/405.50 (C1osing Aug 25) 1715 303.50/305.50 342.25/344.25 378.00/380.00 412.00/414.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.84% 6.78% 6.74% 6.72% 6.69% 6.67% 1100 6.85% 6.79% 6.75% 6.73% 6.70% 6.68% 1200 6.85% 6.78% 6.73% 6.70% 6.68% 6.66% 1300 6.84% 6.78% 6.72% 6.70% 6.67% 6.65% 1400 6.81% 6.74% 6.70% 6.69% 6.66% 6.63% 1500 6.81% 6.74% 6.70% 6.69% 6.66% 6.63% 1600 6.77% 6.70% 6.66% 6.65% 6.63% 6.61% 1715 6.81% 6.75% 6.69% 6.67% 6.65% 6.62% (C1osing Aug 25) 1715 6.90% 6.86% 6.80% 6.77% 6.75% 6.74% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.65% 6.75% 6.74% 6.72% 6.69% 6.65% 1100 6.67% 6.77% 6.75% 6.73% 6.70% 6.67% 1200 6.65% 6.75% 6.73% 6.71% 6.69% 6.65% 1300 6.64% 6.74% 6.72% 6.70% 6.67% 6.64% 1400 6.62% 6.72% 6.70% 6.69% 6.65% 6.62% 1500 6.62% 6.71% 6.69% 6.68% 6.65% 6.62% 1600 6.59% 6.69% 6.68% 6.66% 6.63% 6.60% 1715 6.61% 6.71% 6.69% 6.68% 6.64% 6.62% (C1osing Aug 25) 1715 6.73% 6.83% 6.82% 6.80% 6.77% 6.73% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.1375/66.1475 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com