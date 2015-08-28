Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.53% 05.53% 05.53% (Aug 26) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.51% 05.51% 05.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 36.00/38.00 72.00/74.00 109.00/111.00 146.00/148.00 1100 36.75/37.75 73.00/74.00 110.25/111.25 147.50/148.50 1200 36.25/38.25 72.50/74.50 109.75/111.75 147.00/149.00 1300 36.50/38.50 72.75/74.75 110.00/112.00 147.25/149.25 1400 36.25/38.25 72.50/74.50 110.00/112.00 147.50/149.50 1500 36.25/38.25 72.50/74.50 109.75/111.70 147.00/149.00 1600 36.25/38.25 72.50/74.50 109.75/111.75 147.00/149.00 1715 36.25/38.25 72.50/74.50 109.50/111.50 146.50/148.50 (C1osing Aug 26) 1715 39.75/41.75 76.00/78.00 113.00/115.00 150.00/152.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 180.50/182.50 217.00/219.00 253.50/255.50 292.50/294.50 1100 181.50/183.50 218.00/220.00 254.50/256.50 293.50/295.50 1200 181.50/183.50 218.00/220.00 254.50/256.50 293.50/295.50 1300 181.50/183.50 218.50/220.50 255.00/257.00 294.50/296.50 1400 182.00/184.00 218.50/220.50 255.00/257.00 294.25/296.25 1500 181.00/183.00 217.50/219.50 254.00/256.00 293.50/295.50 1600 181.00/183.00 217.50/219.50 254.00/256.00 293.00/295.00 1715 180.50/182.50 217.00/219.00 253.00/255.00 292.00/294.00 (C1osing Aug 26) 1715 184.50/186.50 221.00/223.00 257.50/259.50 297.00/299.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 330.00/332.00 365.25/367.25 398.50/400.50 436.00/438.00 1100 331.50/333.50 367.00/369.00 400.50/402.50 438.50/440.50 1200 331.50/333.50 367.00/369.00 400.00/402.00 437.50/439.50 1300 332.50/334.50 368.00/370.00 401.50/403.50 439.00/441.00 1400 332.50/334.50 368.00/370.00 401.50/403.50 439.50/441.50 1500 331.50/333.50 367.00/369.00 400.50/402.50 438.00/440.00 1600 331.00/333.00 366.50/368.50 400.00/402.00 437.50/439.50 1715 330.00/332.00 365.50/367.50 398.50/400.50 436.00/438.00 (C1osing Aug 26) 1715 335.00/337.00 370.50/372.50 403.50/405.50 03.00/04.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.82% 6.73% 6.68% 6.66% 6.65% 6.62% 1100 6.86% 6.77% 6.72% 6.70% 6.68% 6.65% 1200 6.86% 6.76% 6.72% 6.70% 6.67% 6.65% 1300 6.91% 6.80% 6.74% 6.72% 6.68% 6.67% 1400 6.87% 6.77% 6.75% 6.73% 6.70% 6.67% 1500 6.88% 6.78% 6.74% 6.72% 6.67% 6.65% 1600 6.87% 6.77% 6.73% 6.71% 6.66% 6.64% 1715 6.86% 6.77% 6.71% 6.68% 6.64% 6.62% (C1osing Aug 26) 1715 6.81% 6.75% 6.69% 6.67% 6.65% 6.62% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.61% 6.71% 6.68% 6.66% 6.63% 6.60% 1100 6.63% 6.72% 6.71% 6.69% 6.66% 6.64% 1200 6.62% 6.72% 6.70% 6.68% 6.65% 6.62% 1300 6.64% 6.75% 6.73% 6.71% 6.68% 6.65% 1400 6.65% 6.75% 6.73% 6.71% 6.68% 6.66% 1500 6.63% 6.74% 6.72% 6.70% 6.68% 6.64% 1600 6.62% 6.72% 6.70% 6.68% 6.66% 6.62% 1715 6.59% 6.69% 6.68% 6.66% 6.63% 6.60% (C1osing Aug 26) 1715 6.61% 6.71% 6.69% 6.68% 6.64% 6.62% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.0400/66.0500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com