Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50
05.52% 05.52% 05.52%
(Aug 27)
1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50
05.53% 05.53% 05.53%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 34.50/36.50 70.50/72.50 107.50/109.50 144.50/146.50
1100 35.25/37.25 71.50/73.50 109.00/111.00 146.50/148.50
1200 35.25/37.25 71.50/73.50 109.00/111.00 146.50/148.50
1300 35.00/36.50 71.25/73.25 108.75/110.75 146.00/148.00
1400 35.25/37.25 71.50/73.50 109.00/111.00 146.50/148.50
1500 35.25/37.25 71.50/73.50 109.00/111.00 146.50/148.50
1600 35.00/37.00 71.50/73.50 108.75/110.75 146.00/148.00
1715 35.50/36.50 71.25/72.25 108.50/110.50 146.00/148.00
(C1osing Aug 27)
1715 36.25/38.25 72.50/74.50 109.50/111.50 146.50/148.50
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 178.50/180.50 215.00/217.00 251.00/253.00 290.00/292.00
1100 181.00/183.00 217.50/219.50 254.00/256.00 293.50/295.50
1200 181.00/183.00 217.50/219.50 254.00/256.00 293.50/295.50
1300 181.00/183.00 217.50/219.50 254.00/256.00 293.50/295.50
1400 181.00/183.00 217.50/219.50 254.00/256.00 293.50/295.50
1500 181.00/183.00 217.50/219.50 254.00/256.00 293.50/295.50
1600 180.50/182.50 217.00/219.00 253.50/255.50 293.00/295.00
1715 180.50/182.50 217.00/219.00 253.50/255.50 293.00/295.00
(C1osing Aug 27)
1715 180.50/182.50 217.00/219.00 253.00/255.00 292.00/294.00
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 328.00/330.00 363.50/365.50 396.50/398.50 434.00/436.00
1100 331.50/333.50 367.00/369.00 400.50/402.50 438.00/440.00
1200 331.50/333.50 367.00/369.00 400.50/402.50 438.00/440.00
1300 331.50/333.50 367.00/369.00 400.50/402.50 438.50/440.50
1400 331.50/333.50 367.00/369.00 400.50/402.50 438.50/440.50
1500 331.50/333.50 367.00/369.00 400.50/402.50 438.00/440.00
1600 331.00/333.00 366.50/368.50 400.00/402.00 438.00/440.00
1715 331.00/333.00 366.50/368.50 399.75/401.75 437.50/439.50
(C1osing Aug 27)
1715 330.00/332.00 365.50/367.50 398.50/400.50 436.00/438.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.75% 6.69% 6.65% 6.63% 6.60% 6.59%
1100 6.89% 6.78% 6.75% 6.73% 6.70% 6.66%
1200 6.90% 6.78% 6.75% 6.73% 6.70% 6.67%
1300 6.80% 6.76% 6.73% 6.71% 6.70% 6.66%
1400 6.89% 6.77% 6.74% 6.72% 6.69% 6.66%
1500 6.89% 6.77% 6.74% 6.72% 6.69% 6.66%
1600 6.85% 6.77% 6.73% 6.70% 6.67% 6.64%
1715 6.84% 6.73% 6.71% 6.70% 6.67% 6.65%
(C1osing Aug 27)
1715 6.86% 6.77% 6.71% 6.68% 6.64% 6.62%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.58% 6.66% 6.65% 6.64% 6.61% 6.58%
1100 6.66% 6.74% 6.72% 6.70% 6.67% 6.64%
1200 6.66% 6.75% 6.73% 6.71% 6.68% 6.64%
1300 6.66% 6.74% 6.72% 6.70% 6.67% 6.65%
1400 6.65% 6.74% 6.72% 6.70% 6.67% 6.64%
1500 6.65% 6.74% 6.72% 6.70% 6.67% 6.63%
1600 6.64% 6.73% 6.71% 6.69% 6.66% 6.64%
1715 6.64% 6.73% 6.71% 6.69% 6.66% 6.63%
(C1osing Aug 27)
1715 6.59% 6.69% 6.68% 6.66% 6.63% 6.60%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.1400/66.1500 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.