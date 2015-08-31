Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% (Aug 28) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.52% 05.52% 05.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.50/35.50 70.00/72.00 107.00/109.00 144.00/146.00 1100 33.50/35.50 69.50/71.50 106.50/108.50 143.50/145.50 1200 34.00/35.50 70.00/72.00 107.00/109.00 144.00/146.00 1300 34.00/35.50 70.00/72.00 107.00/109.00 144.00/146.00 1400 33.50/35.00 69.50/71.50 106.50/108.50 143.50/145.50 1500 33.50/35.50 69.50/71.50 106.50/108.50 143.75/145.75 1600 33.50/35.00 69.50/71.50 106.50/108.50 143.50/145.50 1715 33.50/35.00 69.50/71.50 106.50/108.50 143.50/145.50 (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 35.50/36.50 71.25/72.25 108.50/110.50 146.00/148.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 178.00/180.00 214.50/216.50 250.50/252.50 289.50/291.50 1100 177.50/179.50 213.50/215.50 249.50/251.50 288.50/290.50 1200 178.00/180.00 214.00/216.00 250.00/252.00 289.00/291.00 1300 178.00/180.00 214.00/216.00 250.00/252.00 289.00/291.00 1400 177.50/179.50 213.50/215.50 249.50/251.50 288.50/290.50 1500 177.75/179.75 214.00/216.00 250.00/252.00 288.50/290.50 1600 177.50/179.50 213.50/215.50 249.50/251.50 288.00/290.00 1715 177.50/179.50 213.50/215.50 249.50/251.50 288.50/290.50 (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 180.50/182.50 217.00/219.00 253.50/255.50 293.00/295.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 327.50/329.50 363.00/365.00 396.00/398.00 433.00/435.00 1100 326.00/328.00 361.00/363.00 394.00/396.00 431.50/433.50 1200 326.50/328.50 361.50/363.50 394.50/396.50 432.00/434.00 1300 326.50/328.50 361.50/363.50 394.50/396.50 432.00/434.00 1400 325.50/327.50 360.00/362.00 393.00/395.00 430.50/432.50 1500 326.00/328.00 360.50/362.50 393.50/395.50 431.00/433.00 1600 325.00/327.00 359.50/361.50 392.50/394.50 430.00/432.00 1715 325.50/327.50 360.00/362.00 393.00/395.00 430.50/432.50 (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 331.00/333.00 366.50/368.50 399.75/401.75 437.50/439.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.77% 6.73% 6.67% 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 1100 6.75% 6.68% 6.64% 6.62% 6.59% 6.55% 1200 6.80% 6.73% 6.68% 6.64% 6.61% 6.57% 1300 6.81% 6.73% 6.68% 6.65% 6.61% 6.57% 1400 6.71% 6.68% 6.64% 6.62% 6.58% 6.55% 1500 6.75% 6.68% 6.64% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 1600 6.71% 6.67% 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.55% 1715 6.70% 6.67% 6.63% 6.61% 6.57% 6.54% (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 6.84% 6.73% 6.71% 6.70% 6.67% 6.65% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.57% 6.66% 6.64% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 1100 6.55% 6.63% 6.61% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 1200 6.56% 6.65% 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 1300 6.56% 6.65% 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 1400 6.55% 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% 6.52% 1500 6.55% 6.63% 6.61% 6.57% 6.55% 6.52% 1600 6.54% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.51% 1715 6.53% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.51% (C1osing Aug 28) 1715 6.64% 6.73% 6.71% 6.69% 6.66% 6.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4800/66.4900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com