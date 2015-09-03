Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.51% 05.51% 05.51% (Sep 1) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.00/34.00 68.00/70.00 105.25/107.00 142.25/144.25 1100 31.25/33.25 67.50/69.50 104.75/106.75 142.00/144.00 1200 31.25/33.25 67.50/69.50 104.75/106.75 142.00/144.00 1300 31.25/33.25 67.50/69.50 104.75/106.75 142.00/144.00 1400 31.25/33.25 67.50/69.50 104.75/106.75 142.00/144.00 1500 31.25/33.25 67.50/69.50 104.75/106.75 142.00/144.00 1600 31.75/32.75 68.00/69.50 105.25/107.25 142.25/144.25 1715 32.00/33.00 68.00/70.00 105.25/107.25 142.50/144.50 (C1osing Sep 1) 1715 32.50/34.00 68.50/70.50 105.50/107.50 142.50/144.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 176.75/178.75 213.25/215.25 249.50/251.50 288.50/290.50 1100 176.50/178.50 213.00/215.00 249.50/251.50 288.50/290.50 1200 176.50/178.50 213.00/215.00 249.50/251.50 288.50/290.50 1300 176.50/178.50 213.00/215.00 249.50/251.50 288.50/290.50 1400 176.25/178.25 212.75/214.75 249.00/251.00 288.00/290.00 1500 176.25/178.25 212.75/214.75 249.00/251.00 288.00/290.00 1600 177.00/179.00 213.50/215.50 249.75/251.75 288.25/290.25 1715 177.00/179.00 213.25/215.25 249.50/251.50 288.50/290.50 (C1osing Sep 1) 1715 176.50/178.50 212.50/214.50 248.50/250.50 287.00/289.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 326.00/328.00 361.00/363.00 394.50/396.50 433.50/435.50 1100 326.00/328.00 361.00/363.00 394.50/396.50 432.50/434.50 1200 326.00/328.00 361.00/363.00 394.50/396.50 432.50/434.50 1300 326.00/328.00 361.00/363.00 394.50/396.50 432.50/434.50 1400 325.25/327.25 360.00/362.00 393.50/395.50 431.50/433.50 1500 325.25/327.25 360.00/362.00 393.50/395.50 431.50/433.50 1600 325.75/327.75 360.75/362.75 394.25/396.25 432.00/434.00 1715 326.00/328.00 361.00/363.00 394.50/396.50 432.50/434.50 (C1osing Sep 1) 1715 324.00/326.00 358.50/360.50 392.00/394.00 429.50/431.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.94% 6.78% 6.72% 6.69% 6.66% 6.63% 1100 6.80% 6.73% 6.69% 6.67% 6.64% 6.62% 1200 6.81% 6.73% 6.69% 6.67% 6.65% 6.62% 1300 6.81% 6.74% 6.70% 6.68% 6.65% 6.63% 1400 6.80% 6.73% 6.69% 6.67% 6.63% 6.61% 1500 6.81% 6.73% 6.69% 6.67% 6.64% 6.61% 1600 6.82% 6.76% 6.73% 6.69% 6.67% 6.64% 1715 6.86% 6.78% 6.73% 6.70% 6.67% 6.63% (C1osing Sep 1) 1715 6.77% 6.71% 6.67% 6.64% 6.60% 6.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.62% 6.70% 6.67% 6.65% 6.63% 6.61% 1100 6.62% 6.70% 6.67% 6.64% 6.62% 6.59% 1200 6.62% 6.70% 6.67% 6.64% 6.62% 6.60% 1300 6.63% 6.71% 6.68% 6.65% 6.63% 6.60% 1400 6.60% 6.68% 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 6.58% 1500 6.61% 6.69% 6.65% 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% 1600 6.63% 6.70% 6.67% 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 1715 6.62% 6.70% 6.67% 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% (C1osing Sep 1) 1715 6.56% 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 6.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.1850/66.1950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com