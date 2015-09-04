Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/07.00 01.00/01.50 04.00/05.50 05.51% 05.51% 05.51% (Sep 2) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.51% 05.51% 05.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.00/28.50 63.00/65.00 100.00/102.00 137.00/139.00 1100 26.50/28.50 62.50/64.50 99.75/101.75 137.00/139.00 1200 26.50/28.00 62.50/64.50 99.75/101.70 137.00/139.00 1300 26.50/28.00 62.50/64.50 99.75/101.70 137.00/139.00 1400 26.50/28.00 62.50/64.50 99.75/101.75 137.00/139.00 1500 26.50/28.00 62.50/64.50 99.75/101.70 137.00/139.00 1600 26.50/28.50 62.50/64.50 99.75/101.75 136.75/138.75 1715 26.50/28.00 62.50/64.50 99.50/101.50 136.50/138.50 (C1osing Sep 2) 1715 32.00/33.00 68.00/70.00 105.25/107.25 142.50/144.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 171.50/173.50 207.75/209.70 244.00/246.00 283.00/285.00 1100 171.50/173.50 208.00/210.00 244.25/246.25 283.25/285.25 1200 171.50/173.50 208.00/210.00 244.50/246.50 283.50/285.50 1300 171.50/173.50 208.00/210.00 244.50/246.50 283.50/285.50 1400 171.50/173.50 208.00/210.00 244.50/246.50 283.50/285.50 1500 171.50/173.50 208.00/210.00 244.25/246.20 283.25/285.20 1600 171.00/173.00 207.50/209.50 243.75/245.75 282.75/284.75 1715 171.00/173.00 207.50/209.50 243.50/245.50 282.50/284.50 (C1osing Sep 2) 1715 177.00/179.00 213.25/215.25 249.50/251.50 288.50/290.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 320.25/322.20 355.00/357.00 388.50/390.50 426.50/428.50 1100 320.50/322.50 355.25/357.25 388.75/390.75 426.50/428.50 1200 320.75/322.70 355.50/357.50 389.00/391.00 426.50/428.50 1300 320.75/322.70 355.50/357.50 389.00/391.00 426.50/428.50 1400 321.00/323.00 356.00/358.00 389.50/391.50 427.00/429.00 1500 320.75/322.70 355.75/357.70 389.25/391.20 427.00/429.00 1600 320.00/322.00 354.75/356.75 388.25/390.25 426.00/428.00 1715 320.00/322.00 355.00/357.00 388.50/390.50 426.00/428.00 (C1osing Sep 2) 1715 326.00/328.00 361.00/363.00 394.50/396.50 432.50/434.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.87% 6.75% 6.70% 6.66% 6.63% 6.60% 1100 6.81% 6.71% 6.68% 6.66% 6.63% 6.61% 1200 6.78% 6.71% 6.68% 6.66% 6.64% 6.61% 1300 6.78% 6.71% 6.68% 6.66% 6.64% 6.61% 1400 6.79% 6.72% 6.69% 6.67% 6.64% 6.62% 1500 6.79% 6.72% 6.69% 6.67% 6.64% 6.62% 1600 6.82% 6.72% 6.68% 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 1715 6.78% 6.70% 6.66% 6.64% 6.62% 6.59% (C1osing Sep 2) 1715 6.86% 6.78% 6.73% 6.70% 6.67% 6.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.63% 6.68% 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 6.58% 1100 6.63% 6.68% 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 6.57% 1200 6.64% 6.69% 6.66% 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% 1300 6.64% 6.69% 6.66% 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% 1400 6.64% 6.69% 6.67% 6.64% 6.61% 6.59% 1500 6.64% 6.69% 6.66% 6.64% 6.61% 6.59% 1600 6.63% 6.68% 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 6.57% 1715 6.61% 6.67% 6.64% 6.62% 6.59% 6.57% (C1osing Sep 2) 1715 6.62% 6.70% 6.67% 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.2400/66.2500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com