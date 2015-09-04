Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 04.00/06.00 N/A 05.50% 05.50% N/A (Sep 3) 1000 05.00/07.00 01.00/01.50 04.00/05.50 05.51% 05.51% 05.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.50/28.00 62.50/64.50 99.50/101.50 136.50/138.50 1100 26.50/28.00 62.50/64.50 99.50/101.50 136.50/138.50 1200 27.00/28.00 63.00/64.00 100.25/101.25 136.75/138.75 1300 26.75/27.75 62.75/64.25 99.75/101.25 136.50/138.50 1400 26.00/28.00 62.00/64.00 99.00/101.00 136.00/138.00 1500 26.00/28.00 62.00/64.00 99.00/101.00 135.75/137.75 1600 26.00/27.50 62.00/64.00 99.00/101.00 136.00/138.00 1715 26.50/28.00 62.50/64.50 99.50/101.50 136.50/138.50 (C1osing Sep 3) 1715 26.50/28.00 62.50/64.50 99.50/101.50 136.50/138.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 170.75/172.75 207.25/209.25 243.25/245.25 282.25/284.25 1100 171.00/173.00 207.50/209.50 243.50/245.50 282.50/284.50 1200 171.00/173.00 207.50/209.50 243.50/245.50 282.25/284.25 1300 170.50/172.50 206.75/208.75 242.75/244.75 281.25/283.25 1400 170.00/172.00 206.00/208.00 241.50/243.50 280.00/282.00 1500 169.75/171.75 205.75/207.75 241.25/243.25 279.75/281.75 1600 170.00/172.00 206.00/208.00 242.00/244.00 280.50/282.50 1715 170.50/172.50 206.50/208.50 242.50/244.50 281.00/283.00 (C1osing Sep 3) 1715 171.00/173.00 207.50/209.50 243.50/245.50 282.50/284.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 319.75/321.75 354.25/356.25 387.50/389.50 425.00/427.00 1100 319.75/321.75 354.25/356.25 387.50/389.50 425.00/427.00 1200 319.50/321.50 354.25/356.25 387.75/389.75 425.25/427.25 1300 318.50/320.50 353.00/355.00 386.00/388.00 423.50/425.50 1400 316.75/318.75 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 421.00/423.00 1500 316.50/318.50 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 421.00/423.00 1600 317.50/319.50 352.00/354.00 385.00/387.00 422.00/424.00 1715 318.00/320.00 352.50/354.50 385.50/387.50 422.50/424.50 (C1osing Sep 3) 1715 320.00/322.00 355.00/357.00 388.50/390.50 426.00/428.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.77% 6.69% 6.65% 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% 1100 6.76% 6.69% 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 6.58% 1200 6.80% 6.70% 6.66% 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% 1300 6.76% 6.69% 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.55% 1400 6.70% 6.64% 6.61% 6.59% 6.56% 6.52% 1500 6.70% 6.64% 6.60% 6.58% 6.54% 6.51% 1600 6.66% 6.64% 6.61% 6.59% 6.55% 6.52% 1715 6.76% 6.68% 6.64% 6.61% 6.57% 6.54% (C1osing Sep 3) 1715 6.78% 6.70% 6.66% 6.64% 6.62% 6.59% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.60% 6.65% 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% 1100 6.60% 6.65% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 1200 6.60% 6.64% 6.62% 6.59% 6.57% 6.54% 1300 6.57% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.51% 1400 6.54% 6.58% 6.55% 6.52% 6.50% 6.47% 1500 6.53% 6.57% 6.55% 6.52% 6.49% 6.47% 1600 6.55% 6.59% 6.57% 6.54% 6.51% 6.48% 1715 6.56% 6.61% 6.58% 6.55% 6.52% 6.49% (C1osing Sep 3) 1715 6.61% 6.67% 6.64% 6.62% 6.59% 6.57% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4600/66.4700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com